Governor Abbott Presents 2021 Star Of Texas Awards

September 10, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today presented the 2021 Star Of Texas Awards to peace officers, firefighters, and first responders who demonstrated heroism and sacrifice in service to their communities and the Lone Star State. The Governor was joined for the ceremony in Austin by Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott. "The Star Of Texas Award is aptly named because it honors those whose self-sacrifice serves as a shining example of the very best of the Lone Star State," said Governor Abbott. "I am proud to humbly recognize 46 remarkable individuals who have demonstrated incredible heroism in the line of duty. To these men and women and all law enforcement and first responders across our state, I cannot express the gratitude we have for all you do to keep our communities safe. You have a Governor who will always have you back, because Texas will always support our law enforcement officers and first responders and their families. You represent the very best of Texas, and we are grateful for the risks you take every single day to keep us safe." The Star Of Texas Awards were created in 2003 by House Bill 1937 to honor and commemorate individuals who made profound commitments while performing their duties as peace officers, firefighters, and emergency medical first responders. HB 1937 also designated September 11th of every year as Texas First Responders Day. Today’s ceremony honored and recognized 46 Texans for their remarkable courage and tremendous sacrifice in the line of duty, including some who gave their lives. The 2021 recipients of the Star of Texas Awards are: Officer Paul Manning Beller Officer Matthew Steven Brazeal Sergeant Christopher Charles Lewis Brewster Officer Ismael Chavez Officer David Coffie Officer Bradley Christopher Colman Deputy William Christopher Dickerson Paul Jude Dufour Corporal Jose Luis Espericueta, Jr. Corporal James Farmer Officer Wesley Fikes Deputy Joshua Garcia Officer Abel B. Garza Officer Edelmiro Garza, Jr. Firefighter Nicholas Gustavo Granados Corporal Lonnie Bruce Harrison Deputy Peter John Herrera Billy Ray Hollings Captain Frazier Lee Holbert Officer Richard Hudson Captain Ronald J. Janek Officer Jason Michael Knox Officer Michael Lamar Love Deputy Sheriff Eddy Luna Firefighter Larry Wayne Marusik Officer Alan Michael McCollum Deputy Odell McDuffie, Jr. Officer William James McKeon, Jr. Officer Lloyd Charles Morrison II Officer Justin Philip Mueller Officer Zack Owens Officer Mitchell Aaron Penton Officer William Matthew Phipps Officer Justin Read Putnam Deputy Sheriff John Andrew Rhoden Officer Colby Felix Rodgers Officer Frederick Rubin Corporal James Tom Santana Lieutenant Stacy Paul Seymore Officer Franco Stewart Sergeant Kalia Marie Sullivan Trooper Juan Rojas Tovar Trooper Chad Walker Firefighter Stephen Bernard Washington Deputy Richard Edward Whitten Corporal Ted Yelley