1440 is a Gold Sponsor of Dreamforce 2021
For the second year in a row, Dreamforce will look a little different, but Salesforce is keeping the magic and excitement alive digitally
As one of Salesforce's oldest ISV partners, 1440 is passionate about Dreamforce and would love to learn how we can support your business with our suite of solutions.”PARK CITY, UTAH, USA, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dreamforce is known as one of the largest technology conferences in the world, attracting 170k+ attendees to San Francisco each year since 2003. The show is truly immersive and impressive. In 2020, the show adapted to COVID-19 with a virtual "Dreamforce To You" show.
This year's hybrid, global show brings us "Dreamforce Everywhere" Sept 21-23, 2021. The conference will be spread out among four hubs—San Francisco, New York, London and Paris—with small in-person experiences and immersive digital ones.
As a Gold Sponsor at Dreamforce 2021, 1440 is excited to showcase its suite of tools, including the newest and most exciting offering, Messaging Studio (coming soon). 1440 has been a Salesforce ISV partner since 2009 and is 100% native on the platform.
Here are a few ways to connect with 1440 digitally at Dreamforce this year.
1. DIGITAL SESSION ON-DEMAND | AVAILABLE 9/21
6.5 Ways Google is Making Conversational Commerce a Reality
1440 and Google join forces in this session to share how Google’s Business Messages is empowering Trailblazing Brand to seamlessly elevate the customer experience and drive business results by meeting customers in their moments of need. This on-demand session will be available on 9/21.
2. DEMO JAM #1 ON 9/16
Sales App Demo Jam
1440's first AppExchange Demo Jam is September 16, 2021, at 1:00 PM PST. This game-show-style event gives each partner three minutes to demonstrate their technology for the audience to vote. 1440 has already won two demo jams in the past and they are looking forward to this opportunity.
3. DEMO JAM #2 ON 9/21
Dreamforce Demo Jam
1440's second AppExchange Demo Jam is September 21, 2021 at 1:00 PM PST. Don't miss out on this epic, action-packed battle of the demos where 4+ apps will compete and you get to decide the winner. Hosted by Appy and Salesforce MVPs, 1440 is excited to be a part of this special Dreamforce Demo Jam. Don't forget to vote.
