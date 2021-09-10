Media Contacts:

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Appoints Jonathon D. Crosby to the Separate Juvenile Court of Sarpy County

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts appointed Jonathon D. Crosby of Omaha to the Separate Juvenile Court of Sarpy County.

Crosby, 44, has practiced juvenile and criminal law as an attorney “of counsel” for Vacanti Shattuck Attorneys in Omaha since 2013. He has considerable experience in the Separate Juvenile Courts of Douglas and Sarpy County representing children and parents in abuse and neglect cases and juvenile offenders in delinquency cases. Crosby has also served as a certified Guardian Ad Litem since 2013. From 2006 to 2013, Crosby was an Assistant City Prosecutor for the City of Omaha, representing the municipality in criminal proceedings before the Douglas County Court. From 2003 to 2006, he worked as Deputy County Attorney for Seward County.

Crosby holds a Bachelor of Science in Political Science and Psychology from Doane University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Nebraska College of Law. He is a member of both the Omaha Bar Association and the Nebraska Bar Association. He has also taught courses in Criminal Justice at Metropolitan Community College in Omaha since 2010.

Crosby was an all-conference performer for the Doane Tigers baseball team, receiving the “Pitcher of the Year” honor from the NIAC Conference in 1999. He’s used his athletic skills and experience to benefit the community, serving as a youth baseball coach since 1996 in the Omaha area. Crosby has coached youth of all ages and helped start a baseball team for the North Omaha Boys and Girls Club.

Crosby is being appointed to the Separate Juvenile Court of Sarpy County to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Lawrence D. Gendler.

