Gov. Ricketts Appoints Jeffrey J. Lux as District Court Judge in the Fourth Judicial District

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts appointed Jeffrey J. Lux of Omaha as District Court Judge in the Fourth Judicial District (Douglas County).

Lux, 50, has served as Deputy Douglas County Attorney since January 2007, working as a felony prosecutor in the Criminal Division. He had previously served the Douglas County Attorney’s Office in the Civil Division from 2001 to 2003. From October 2003 through 2006, Lux was Assistant Nebraska Attorney General in the Criminal Bureau of the Nebraska Department of Justice. In addition to his civilian employment, Lux has extensive military legal experience. He served as a Captain in the Judge Advocate General (JAG) Corps of the U.S. Army Reserve from 2003 to 2012.

Lux holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science with a co-major in History from Creighton University. He also holds a Juris Doctor (Cum Laude) from the Creighton University School of Law. He is a member of numerous bar associations, including the Omaha Bar Association, the Nebraska Bar Association, and the U.S. Supreme Court Bar.

Lux is active in the community, having volunteered with Youth Leadership Omaha and Our Lady of Lourdes church. He currently chairs the board of the Nebraska Center for Workforce Development and Education. He is also a recipient of the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal from the U.S. Army. In 2018, he created a non-profit to assist the Douglas County Veterans Treatment Court in supporting its veterans and staff. Additionally, Lux is a Certified Nebraska Law Enforcement Academy instructor for both the Omaha Police Academy and Sarpy Douglas Law Enforcement Academy.

Lux is being appointed to the Fourth Judicial District to fill the vacancy created by amendments to Neb. Rev. Stat. § 24-301.02 (Cum. Supp. 2020) establishing a seventeenth district court judge.

