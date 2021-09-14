Serving Love: Tennis Icon Andrea Jaeger Finds Higher Purpose Off The Court
When Andrea Jaeger walked off the court for the final time, her real service was just beginning.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After retiring, it's common for athletes to go on to pursue other interests. However, what Andrea Jaeger did is rare. The tennis legend walked away at the height of her game. Since then, she's devoted all her time, energy, and resources to her faith and her desire to help improve the lives of others. Tennis alone wasn't enough. She believed she could do more.
Little Star Foundation embodies this mission. Now in its 36th year, she founded the nonprofit to help children who are sick or in need. It has since continued to grow, partnering with schools, hospitals, and communities across the globe. The organization helps children learn to "live full" while facing challenges and adversity. To accomplish this, Little Star Foundation provides a wide range of educational, financial, medical, and therapeutic programs. Free for families, these activities positively impact each child's physical and emotional health. Although treatment is a strong focus, the nonprofit also grants scholarships for college-bound children who have cancer. The foundation's website is full of testimonials touting the influence this life-changing work has had on individuals, families, and the world as a whole.
In addition to sharing her efforts, Andrea Jaeger also takes time to share her story. Her book, First Service: Following God's Calling and Finding Life Purpose, is a different type of service. By chronicling her own journey from athlete to advocate, she hopes to inspire others to give themselves as well. The memoir recounts how a young tennis phenomenon discovered her true calling. Despite battling injuries early in her career, she maintained an unwavering commitment to God and service. The book describes a spiritual journey that began as a child. It's this faith that is the root of her life's work. Andrea Jaeger has never served her herself. Throughout her entire life, she's served God by helping others.
Her work hasn't gone unnoticed. Andrea Jaeger was the first female recipient of the Jackie Robinson Humanitarian Award, presented to those who exhibit a genuine "concern for mankind" while demonstrating grace, sacrifice, compassion, and other virtues. The philanthropist also visited the White House with three different Presidents. Nelson Mandela also stopped by to congratulate and celebrate her accomplishments.
On the court, Andrea Jaeger has racked up wins, world rankings, and championships. Yet, her second act off the court has been even more remarkable. In serving a higher purpose beyond the game, the retired tennis legend has been undefeated.
