Top St. Louis Luxury Realtor Joins Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty, in Brand’s West County Expansion
The connection will bring increased opportunities for high-net worth homeowners and investors in the West County area.
Jeff Lottmann and his team are an incredible group...They truly embody the Sotheby’s International Realty brand with their sales acumen, work ethic, and white glove service.”ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading West County luxury realtor Jeff Lottmann has joined Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty, the region’s best-known luxury real estate brokerage and affiliate of Sotheby’s International Realty, a company with a global footprint spanning 1000 offices in 75 countries and global sales volumes of $150b in 2020.
— Joe Farmer, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
Commencing August 30, one of the region’s top performers in high-end real estate has partnered with a firm known for its focus on exceptional, top-caliber listings, and will position Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty to help serve the growing needs of the hot West County real estate market.
“As a Clarkson Valley local with a lifelong passion for West County real estate, I’m delighted for the opportunity to combine my knowledge and experience with the unrivalled resources and reputation of Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty,” says Lottmann. “I look forward to continuing to connect the area’s homeowners and investors with the properties of their dreams – and to cementing Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty as the go-to name in luxury West County real estate.”
West County is home to many of the wealthiest individuals in the St. Louis region, with the most affluent suburbs in the area boasting a median property value of almost four times the St Louis regional average. According to the County Assessor, appraised home values in the area have increased more than 10% in the past year. Meanwhile, inventory in St. Louis is at a record low, pushing up prices and requiring buyers to bring their best offer to the table.
This strategic connection is a critical component to a heavy push into the West County market by a firm that has long dominated the Central Corridor. Featuring a team of three sales professionals, The Jeff Lottmann Group can immediately begin identifying opportunities and brokering deals for their clients.
Lottmann brings three decades of real estate investment experience together with extensive sales and marketing acumen to the role, having been a successful and highly visible local investor before turning his efforts to helping West County residents discover, buy, and sell luxury real estate. He founded The Jeff Lottmann Group in 2002, growing the company into one of the highest-recommended real estate companies in St. Louis.
“Jeff Lottmann and his team are an incredible group personally and professionally. They truly embody the Sotheby’s International Realty brand with their sales acumen, work ethic, and white glove service. We could not be happier to have Jeff partner with our firm,” said Joe Farmer, Chief Operating Officer at Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty. “His background, client list and track record speak for themselves – and we are honored to have Jeff and The Jeff Lottmann Group help the direction of our West County expansion.”
About Jeff Lottmann
Jeff Lottmann has applied his business insight, networking ability, and talent for sales to multiple endeavours over the course of his professional career. As Vice President of Sales for a medical care company, he worked with high-net-worth individuals, interacted directly with C-suite executives, and increased the company’s clients exponentially. In 2002, he turned his passion for real estate into a profession, founding Lottmann Realty Group. The firm, based in St. Louis, MO, focuses on high-net-worth individuals and luxury properties. With Jeff at the helm, a talented staff, and gross sales of over $300 million, the Jeff Lottmann Group has become the high-end real estate firm of choice for hundreds of families and luxury real estate investors in the St. Louis area and beyond. Learn more at https://jefflottmann.com/
About Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
Founded in 2005 by Andrew W Dielmann, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty is one of the top real estate brokerages in Missouri. An affiliate of Sotheby’s International Realty®, a global collection of real estate companies selected for their history and reputation, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty has offices in downtown Clayton, Lake of the Ozarks and very soon West St. Louis County, leveraging unparalleled marketing, access, technology, and relocation support, the company promises to deliver "million-dollar service at any price point."
