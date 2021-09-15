The Vice Fund (symbol: VICEX) Adds Cannabis Exposure
EINPresswire.com/ -- Medicinal and recreational users have enjoyed cannabis for thousands of years. As cannabis gains widespread state-level adoption, many analysts believe federal prohibition will end in the United States. We believe the recent sell-off in cannabis stocks offers a compelling opportunity for buying higher-quality names in the space. The Vice Fund (symbol: VICEX) intends to begin positioning for this period of potential industry growth.
The Vice Fund invests in domestic and foreign companies engaged in the aerospace and defense industries, owners and operators of casinos and gaming facilities, manufacturers of cigarettes and other tobacco products, and brewers, distillers, vintners and producers of other alcoholic beverages. These sectors have exhibited resilient demand through economic cycles and have fundamental strengths that help explain why they’ve endured for centuries. (Symbol: VICEX)
HOW TO INVEST:
The Vice Fund (symbol, VICEX) is available on many self-directed platforms, including Schwab, Fidelity, and Pershing. You may purchase shares through brokers, financial advisors, or other financial intermediaries that distribute the funds.
You may also purchase USA Mutuals Funds directly from us. Please call our shareholder services team at 1.866.264.8783 with any questions on purchasing options.
About USA Mutuals Advisors, Inc.: USA Mutuals has been a provider of alternative investment strategies to both institutional and retail clients for nearly three decades. Originally founded in 1994 as a separate accounts manager, which converted into a public mutual trust in 2001, the company launched with a simple mandate: Create an environment in which the company’s goals and expectations are truly aligned with our investors. Visit www.USAMutuals.com to learn more.
IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION:
The Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The statutory and summary prospectuses contain this and other information about the investment company, and they may be obtained by contacting 1.866.264.8783 or going to www.USAMutuals.com. Read it carefully before investing.
Mutual fund investing involves risk; principal loss is possible. The risks associated with an investment in a Fund can increase during times of significant market volatility. Remember, in addition to possibly not achieving your investment goals, you could lose all or a portion of your investment in the Fund over long or even short periods of time. Certain stocks selected for a Fund’s portfolio may decline in value more than the overall stock market. Investments are subject to market risk, which may cause the value of the Fund’s investment to decline. Common stocks are susceptible to general stock market fluctuations and to volatile increases and decreases in value as market confidence in and perceptions of their issuers change. Investment strategies employed for a Fund may not result in an increase in the value of your investment or in overall performance equal to other investments. The Funds may use leverage, invest in derivatives and sell securities short. Leveraging may exaggerate the effect on net asset value of any increase or decrease in the market value of a Fund’s portfolio. Investing in derivatives may subject the Fund to losses if the derivatives do not perform as expected. Short sales involve selling a security that a Fund borrows and does not own. Short sales carry significant risk, including the risk of loss if the value of a security sold short increases prior to the scheduled delivery date, since a Fund must pay more for the security than it has received from the purchaser in the short sale. Futures contracts are subject to the same risks as the underlying investments that they represent, but also may involve risks different from, and possibly greater than, the risks associated with investing directly in the underlying investments. The Funds may invest in foreign securities which involve greater volatility and political, economic, and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. This risk increases with emerging markets. Small and mid-size companies involve additional risks such as limited liquidity and greater volatility.
The USA Mutuals Funds are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC.
6528-NLD-09132021
