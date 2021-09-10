MEEA Mini-Grants Available for Outdoor Learning – 9/27 Deadline

Maine Environmental Education Association (MEEA) recently opened a new grant application for the 2021-2022 school year for their Mini-Grants for Outdoor Learning Program.

Applications from all public schools Pre-K – 12 are accepted for up to $1,500 to support their outdoor learning projects. Last year the Maine Environmental Education Association funded over 150 schools with an impact of over 10,000 students across the state.

Funding can be used for any type of project that advances outdoor learning in your classroom or school in the 2021-2022 school year. Most commonly this funding is used to buy gear and/or supplies needed to support outdoor learning activities, but this funding can also be used for professional learning to advance your outdoor learning teaching skills, to support a collaboration with a community partner organization on a nature-based project or experience, and/or adaptive gear that supports ALL kids having access to outdoor learning in your school.

Application closes on September 27th at 11:59 PM.

For more information and to apply visit the Maine Environmental Education Association Website.

For further questions contact MEEA at (207) 619-1609 or info@meeassociation.org