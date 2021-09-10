TCOM, Global Leader in Elevated ISR Awareness Solutions, Lands $217.3 Million Award in Support of Saudi Arabia’s Defense
TCOM offers Multi-Domain C5ISR Awareness solutions for Critical Infrastructure Force Protection, Distant Warning and Targeting, and Maritime and Border Security.”COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TCOM, LP, the global leader in elevated ISR Awareness Solutions, announced that it was awarded a $217.3 million contract from the U.S. Army to provide Saudi Arabia multiple tethered aerostat platforms intended to support military communications and force protection, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance activities. The new contract is completely funded with foreign military sales, according to the Department of Defense. As a result of this award and business growth, TCOM has announced its intention to add new hires in numerous engineering and manufacturing roles in both its Columbia, MD, and Elizabeth City, NC facilities.
TCOM’s persistent surveillance systems deliver a full range of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), force protection, and communications capabilities to joint, interagency, and multinational organizations. The Saudi award comes on the heels of TCOM’s historic win of a five-year, $978.9 Million Prime Contract of the U.S. Army PSS-T Program, designed to support multisensory data collection, 360-degree monitoring, weather detection, communications, and force protection tasks during interagency, multinational and joint operations.
TCOM offers Multi-Domain C5ISR Awareness solutions for Critical Infrastructure Force Protection, Distant Warning and Targeting, and Maritime and Border Security. Its elevated awareness Lighter-Than-Air ISR platforms are designed to collect information from multiple sensors and interoperate with other aerial and unattended ground radars. In this era of rapid technology development, maintaining security is an evolving mission with revolutionary threats to changing targets. TCOM Elevated Awareness Solutions are custom-tailored to meet our customer needs for today and tomorrow.
Designed to enhance customers’ effectiveness in today’s multi-domain operations, TCOM’s Lighter-Than-Air systems provide a persistent presence complementing and enhancing UAVs, Aircraft, and satellites. Capable of delivering 360-degree coverage for detection, surveillance, monitoring, and targeting on long-endurance missions exceeding 14 days, Lighter-Than-Air platforms create a unique ability to understand life patterns in areas of interest.
About TCOM, L.P.:
TCOM, LP, a long-time global leader in Lighter-Than-Air platforms, is proud to offer a full line of elevated awareness solutions. Combining custom selections of the world’s most advanced sensors, customer-specific communications, and intelligent user interfaces with a broad range of airborne platforms provides the end-user with a cost-effective unparalleled capability. For more information, visit www.TCOMLP.com.
