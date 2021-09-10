Favour Ori Talks Value of Speaking Engagements for Startups
Entrepreneur Favour Ori discusses the benefits startups realize from speaking engagements.VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tech entrepreneur Favour Ori experienced a meteoric rise from university student to entrepreneur and has multiple successful launches under his belt.
The larger portion of the growth of his enterprises can be attributed to Favour Ori's unique ideas and focus on the growth of African tech workers and creatives. However, he also recognizes the unique role a variety of high-profile speaking engagements played in connecting him with other thought leaders and growth and development opportunities.
Favour Ori's history as a public speaker
After growing up in Nigeria, Ori traveled to the United States to attend Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia. While attending school, he coordinated his first speaking engagement and has maintained a high profile as a public speaker through the present day.
Favour Ori now counts numerous international conferences among his speaking gigs. He previously addressed the National Collegiate Honors Council conference in Atlanta, Georgia and the United Nationals Youth Assembly in New York City. Additional credentials include the Young CEOs Business Summit in Atlanta, the 1 Million Cups event for entrepreneurs in Tulsa, Oklahoma and NCS.
Benefits of public speaking
For Favour Ori, an entrepreneur with multiple endeavors to his credit, each event expanded his network and helped lay the foundation for deals capable of funding his long-term visions. These visions were not only for successful companies but for companies capable of elevating the professional network and opportunities for African engineers, design professionals and more.
One of Favour Ori's first endeavors was FavCode54, an enterprise designed to help empower the next generation of African talent. FavCode54 was later backed by IBM Canada. IBM Canada also provided resources such as cloud services and Watson to help FavCode users learn and deploy cloud products. The total value of these resources was an estimated $90 million.
Developing connections also helped Favour Ori launch and promote the College Situation and Tugure, enterprises that connect students to educational and scholarships opportunities as well as fellowship programs. Tugure, meanwhile, provides assistance to all Rwandans interested in trading new or gently used items.
The latest return on the groundwork Favour Ori laid with speaking roles is the launch of PayDay, a payment processing service designed with the needs of tech workers in mind. It will allow Africans to efficiently receive payments from foreign clients instantly using either a mobile phone or PC. The potential benefits to the African tech workforce are enormous and the enterprise's parent company has already raised $100,000 USD in pre-seed funding.
Ori Favour Theophilus
Favour Ori
+ 17865519491
email us here