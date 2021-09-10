Paradox NFT Marketplace Launches $PXBSC

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the Paradox NFT Coin has been launched which is an immediate success. Paradox started working on the development of the Marketplace before releasing the PXBSC Coin in hopes of ensuring its readiness for the next phase of the project, the Paradox NFT Marketplace. To kick off the project launch, Paradox NFT will be co-hosting a meet-up alongside BAYC on September 6, 2021 (memorial day weekend) in Denver, Colorado. During this anticipated event, Paradox NFT will illustrate the objective of PXBSC and present its 3D projected art show.



Who’s Behind Paradox NFT?

Paradox NFT was the dream of cryptocurrency guru Leo Bailey. Leo started development on the Paradox NFT Marketplace before bringing on SEO and E-Commerce guru Tank Shake, specializing in Non-Traditional business marketing and server architecture.

With Leo's already genius level of marketing techniques in the cryptocurrency industry, bringing on Tank Shake was a no-brainer. From there, both Leo and Tank came up with a healthy sum for the NFT coin's project liquidity to portray the project's seriousness and willingness to put everything on the line. Along with long-term goals and decisions to keep the coin healthy and away from rug-pulls and other malicious acts by people wanting to make a quick buck and scramble off, the NFT Coin came to be. Paradox NFT's team, comprised of many other notable professionals that will become more and more involved in the near future, continuing to assist in the coin's success.

The Non-Fungible Token Market

The NFT market has exploded onto the crypto scene this past year with a massive increase in NFT sales. Forbes and Yahoo report that July 2021 saw 1.2 Billion dollars in NFT sales; this was nearly half of the $2.4 billion in annual sales reported through the end of July 2021. In addition, the current leader in the NFT industry reported $3 billion in sales during August, generating nearly $75 million in fees. The NFT industry is booming, and Paradox NFT was there to witness the beginning.

Innovative Partnerships

One of Paradox NFT's core beliefs is that partnerships and collaboration amongst teams immensely benefit the crypto space and help it grow versus everyone working alone. For this reason, Paradox NFT has already established key partnerships with some super-critical projects like Enigma, Gallant Token, Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), Dirty Finance, PadSwap, and many others to be announced shortly.

Enigma: Enigma Projects will be building a curated collection of Digital Art and Collectibles from World Class creators across the globe. Enigma will partner with Paradox NFT and host exclusive, live events to showcase rare NFT Collections and their creators.

Gallant Token: Offering more than just tokens, Gallant is a decentralized finance smart contract built on the Binance Smart Chain, a community of people from across the world, and a brand. Their primary utility focus is integrating blockchain technology and gaming across multiple platforms. The Paradox NFT Marketplace will host NFT's for gameplay and more using the Paradox NFT platform.

Bored Ape Yacht Club: The BAYC is a collection of 10,000 wildly popular and unique Bored Ape NFTs. The members of the Yacht Club are cryptocurrency and NFT enthusiasts. The Yacht Club has partnered with Paradox NFT and Enigma Galleries to showcase their NFTs across the globe.

Dirty Finance: Dirty Finance is an NFT dropping cryptocurrency specializing in famous art styles such as Japanimation and Hentai. When Dirty Finance and Paradox NFT come together, they will take the NFT scene to new heights.

PadSwap: PadSwap is a revolutionary decentralized exchange with functionality similar to the wildly popular swap exchanges focusing on transparency, security, and rewarding all users. PadSwap vets all projects that participate in its LaunchPAD limits scams that have become so popular on the Binance Smart Chain. PadSwap’s security upgrades make it flash-loan proof giving investors further confidence in their investments. PadSwap also features Decentralized Perpetual Liquidity Protocol Farms, which allow for creating eternal, un-ruggable liquidity pools. If you are looking for advanced liquidity solutions and perpetual liquid, reach out!

Paradox NFT Coins

Paradox NFT Coin: (PXBSC) is a deflationary cryptocurrency coin initially launched on the Binance Smart Chain on August 16th, 2021. PXBSC's launch to revolutionize the NFT world by providing an exchange supporting multiple forms of media will support all kinds of artists and talented individuals. While deflationary, PXBSC is a low tax token with only 2% on buys, sells, and transfers to facilitate its use as a currency on the Paradox NFT Marketplace. Each respective network addition to the ecosystem will have its very own designation to the Paradox NFT coin. Standardized tokenomics will be:

1.0% to Development, Donations, and Charities

0.5% to Liquidity

0.5% to the Burn Address (for deflationary purposes)



The Paradox NFT Marketplace functions on almost entirely carbon-free, cloud-based servers, making the world safer and healthier. The Marketplace was in development before the release of the Paradox coins and will be available for beta testing in the coming weeks. The Marketplace will be a multi-chain, innovative exchange that will provide a one-stop shop for creators, artists, and collectors to buy, sell and mint NFTs all in one centralized location while earning rewards and keeping fees to a minimum. The Marketplace will also launch with the Binance Smart Chain, thus reducing many of the currently high Ethereum blockchain fees. Additionally, the Paradox NFT Marketplace hopes to help solve many content creators' copyright and trademark infringement issues with their world-renowned Think Tank. Along with providing easy access to types of NFT not commonly available, the Paradox NFT Marketplace will be an over-arching ecosystem not limited to traditional artwork only. The Marketplace would allow for multiple forms of NFT projects and media that include:

Art Marketplace

Games

Fashion

Lending Platform

Sports

Fantasy Sports

Real Estate

Infrastructure Development

Music

Videos

Content Subscriptions

Cross Chain NFT Development

Paradox NFT for Artists & Businesses



In addition to the above services, the ParadoxNFT Marketplace will provide "white label" opportunities for both individuals and corporations. These custom offerings will allow users to set up virtual stores within the Paradox NFT ecosystem, allowing for seamless integration with any previous content. The ParadoxNFT platform will allow for custom domain names: i.e., https://mybusiness.paradoxnft.com. Artists and businesses will be able to choose custom branding and designs, which will help set them apart within the industry. These features will be sure to set Paradox NFT apart from your average NFT Marketplace.

With the NFT boom just beginning, ParadoxNFT's innovative approaches, partnerships and timing make them uniquely suited to capitalize on the incredible growth of the NFT industry by creating an innovative platform that is accessible and welcoming to all.

Security & Privacy

What is an NFT Marketplace without a state of the art security and privacy policy? Unlike the other NFT Marketplaces that currently utilize services like Google Analytics, which shares and sells your data to their partners and the highest bidders, the Marketplace at Paradox NFT will be using its very own custom-built analytics system. This system will only be viewable by a small team of executive-level individuals. Any viewed data will then be appropriately disposed of by a licensed data sanitizing professional. Additionally, paradox NFT will release transparency reports that include basic overall analytics of the website and any recent disposal certifications. Paradox NFT secure servers use state-of-the-art firewalls and secured connections to hide company IP addresses from all public records: thus making DDoS attacks and other attempts to violate Paradox websites extremely difficult. Paradox NFT have a team dedicated to the security and privacy of company users and customers backed by some of the most talented minds in the world. While no online entity is 100% secure from malice, Paradox NFT and its sister projects have the best security available in the world. Security and privacy should never be something users have to worry about.

