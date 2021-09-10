Chasing Mysteries
Stepping into the unforgiving unknownCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is often daunting and terrifying to be faced with things we do not know. The uncertainty and anxiety of being unable to comprehend the events before us can be enough to drive anyone to madness. When these events are particularly punishing, one would often ask themselves why they were ever brought into such unfortunate circumstances. Whether it was through their choices or just a terrible twist of fate, one would be inclined to chase after the cause. For three such unfortunate individuals in “The Rescue of Officer Moreland Lee,” the quest for the truth may cost them greatly.
David Estes has spent a lot of time chasing mysteries and other people’s crimes during his time as a Seattle Police officer. Prior to joining the men in blue, he served his country during a tour of Vietnam as an infantry squad leader and has witnessed firsthand what can happen when uncertainty can grip a person so viciously. David Estes has pursued writing since his retirement and has found a means of turning these mysteries into meaningful stories. He currently resides in Lewiston, Idaho with his wife Evangeline Schwartz whom he met while spending time in South Dakota.
“The Rescue of Officer Morgan Lee” plunges three unlucky misfits into a gripping tale of crime and mystery. In what seemed to be a simple murder case, these three individuals find themselves caught up in a series of terrible events driven by revenge and the wrath of someone lurking in the shadows. Despite not having much in common and seemingly being completely unrelated to each other in any way, they find themselves putting the pieces together in the pursuit of answers and eventually find out how they were brought together for a final confrontation
What drives a man to revenge? How far can one go chasing mysteries of the unknown? Find out more when you get your copy of “The Rescue of Officer Moreland Lee!"
Visit the author's website at www.davidestesauthor.com to know more about him and his book.
