World Quality Summit 2021 Virtually Gathers QA Professionals from Around the World
EINPresswire.com/ -- The world’s largest Quality Assurance summit, ‘World Quality Summit 2021’ was hosted by Asia Inc. 500, a pioneering recognizing body in Asia on 8th September 2021. The QA industry star-studded event was a huge success with the insightful and engaging keynotes by speakers from six different countries and thousands of attendees from across the world. The virtual event hosted on Airmeet was the second edition of the global event organized by Asia Inc. 500. The theme for this year's summit was "The role of Quality Assurance in driving digital transformation and innovation for businesses in the post-pandemic era."
Delivering the opening keynote on 'Why is QA essential for modern businesses to stay competitive?' one of the Speakers, Mr. Kushan Shalindra, Technical Specialist QA, Acentura Inc., Sri Lanka said, "While performing QA of a software product, it's crucial to consider the quality of the product architecture, the language used, the tools used, the customer focus, the employee usability, and QA policies." He urged the QA professionals to always plan ahead on how to improve the quality of the products.
Throwing light on the 'Current State of ETL Testing,' Mr. Carl Johanson, QA Practice Director at Pyramid Consulting Inc., who was another speaker at the event stated, "To develop a successful app development strategy, it's extremely important to understand the source data and what happens to it during the ELT process. A clear understanding of ELT mappings and transformations, as well as full analysis of the state of source data, can solve many problems early on."
Mr. Vijesh Kishore, the COO of ASEAN QualityKiosk was another speaker at the event who spoke on 'Building a world-class independent testing and digital experience organization.' Addressing the virtual crowd, Vijesh said, "It's no longer true that DevOps would kill QA. In fact, Quality in Production is the next big wave. The QA world is undergoing a massive disruptive transformation and now more and more businesses are realizing the importance of quality in production." Thanking Asia Inc. 500 and the supporters for organizing the event, he pressed on the need for having more such forums in the future to take quality assurance forward.
Mr. Bas Dijkstra, Test Automation Consultant at On Test Automation who possesses more than 15 years of experience in improving testing efforts through smart use of tools, also graced the event as a Keynote Speaker and enlightened the attendees on 'Removing Reliance on End-To-End Tests with Consumer-Driven Contract Testing.'
Mr. Anton Angelov, CTO & Co-Founder of Automate The Planet and the author of the book "Design Patterns for High-Quality Automated Tests: High-Quality Test Attributes and Best Practices" was one of the speakers at the event. Referring to the key test automation best practices mentioned in his book, Anton enlightened the attendees and other delegates on 'Design Patterns For High Quality For Automated Tests.'
Speaking on the topic, 'Accelerating Machine Learning Adoption With Test Automation,' another distinguished Speaker, Mr. Sricharan Vadapalli, who is a global speaker on QA and DevOps and the author of the book, ‘Hands-on DevOps’ said, "Data quality plays a crucial role in delivering a great customer experience for every business. Today, businesses receive customer data from multiple channels which makes it challenging for them to ensure the quality of the data. By leveraging Machine Learning in data processing, businesses can effectively mitigate those challenges and ensure the quality of data."
Ms. Maaret Pyhäjärvi, the Principal Test Engineer at Vaisala also graced the event as a distinguished speaker. Speaking on the topic, 'Opportunity Cost – Balancing Now and Future,' Maaret said, "Continuous planning, right choices, coordination and collaboration are the keys to ensure quality in the space of software development." She urged the QA and testing professionals present in the audience to be more rebellious in terms of finding ways to do something innovative.
The WQS 2021 was also marked by the WQS Awards - 2021, one of the most coveted awards in the space of QA and testing. A total of 8 awards in different categories were conferred to the winners at the event. While Mr. Maneesh Jhawar, COO, ASEAN - QualityKiosk won the QA Leader of the Year – 2021 award, the Best Cloud Solution Provider of the Year - 2021 Award was conferred to Google Cloud. QRACE (QualityKiosk) won the Best Testing Platform of the Year - 2021 and Pyramid Consulting won the Best Digital Platform of the Year - 2021 award. While Evolutyz was conferred with the Best QE Platform Provider of the Year - 2021 Award, Matilda Cloud received the prestigious Best Cloud Migration Platform of the Year - 2021 award. The People Tech Group was honored with the Best IT Services Provider of the Year - 2021 award and AIC-NITTE received the Best QA Incubation of the Year - 2021 award.
The WQS 2021 witnessed overwhelming participation from people around the world and was moderated by Anshika Purwar, Global Director, Country Operations, Asia Inc. 500. The closure of the event was marked by a highly engaging question-answer round and the launch of the 9th edition of the Asia Inc. 500 magazine that was handcrafted for the quality assurance and quality engineering folks.
The event was supported by world-class sponsors and partners like QualityKiosk Technologies, Pyramid Consulting, People Tech Group, Amazon Web Services, LinkedIn, Google Cloud, and the Telangana Government.
About Asia Inc. 500: Asia Inc. 500 celebrates and awards thought leaders and industry stalwarts across Asia. It is one of the pioneering recognizing bodies in the continent that encourages and honors these risk-takers. Also, as an international business magazine, Asia Inc. 500 gives its readers exposure to top businesses and business leaders that have excelled in digital transformation. It motivates young promising entrepreneurs to accelerate their digital journey by inspiring them with the success stories of the front-runners in their respective industries.
Alice
Delivering the opening keynote on 'Why is QA essential for modern businesses to stay competitive?' one of the Speakers, Mr. Kushan Shalindra, Technical Specialist QA, Acentura Inc., Sri Lanka said, "While performing QA of a software product, it's crucial to consider the quality of the product architecture, the language used, the tools used, the customer focus, the employee usability, and QA policies." He urged the QA professionals to always plan ahead on how to improve the quality of the products.
Throwing light on the 'Current State of ETL Testing,' Mr. Carl Johanson, QA Practice Director at Pyramid Consulting Inc., who was another speaker at the event stated, "To develop a successful app development strategy, it's extremely important to understand the source data and what happens to it during the ELT process. A clear understanding of ELT mappings and transformations, as well as full analysis of the state of source data, can solve many problems early on."
Mr. Vijesh Kishore, the COO of ASEAN QualityKiosk was another speaker at the event who spoke on 'Building a world-class independent testing and digital experience organization.' Addressing the virtual crowd, Vijesh said, "It's no longer true that DevOps would kill QA. In fact, Quality in Production is the next big wave. The QA world is undergoing a massive disruptive transformation and now more and more businesses are realizing the importance of quality in production." Thanking Asia Inc. 500 and the supporters for organizing the event, he pressed on the need for having more such forums in the future to take quality assurance forward.
Mr. Bas Dijkstra, Test Automation Consultant at On Test Automation who possesses more than 15 years of experience in improving testing efforts through smart use of tools, also graced the event as a Keynote Speaker and enlightened the attendees on 'Removing Reliance on End-To-End Tests with Consumer-Driven Contract Testing.'
Mr. Anton Angelov, CTO & Co-Founder of Automate The Planet and the author of the book "Design Patterns for High-Quality Automated Tests: High-Quality Test Attributes and Best Practices" was one of the speakers at the event. Referring to the key test automation best practices mentioned in his book, Anton enlightened the attendees and other delegates on 'Design Patterns For High Quality For Automated Tests.'
Speaking on the topic, 'Accelerating Machine Learning Adoption With Test Automation,' another distinguished Speaker, Mr. Sricharan Vadapalli, who is a global speaker on QA and DevOps and the author of the book, ‘Hands-on DevOps’ said, "Data quality plays a crucial role in delivering a great customer experience for every business. Today, businesses receive customer data from multiple channels which makes it challenging for them to ensure the quality of the data. By leveraging Machine Learning in data processing, businesses can effectively mitigate those challenges and ensure the quality of data."
Ms. Maaret Pyhäjärvi, the Principal Test Engineer at Vaisala also graced the event as a distinguished speaker. Speaking on the topic, 'Opportunity Cost – Balancing Now and Future,' Maaret said, "Continuous planning, right choices, coordination and collaboration are the keys to ensure quality in the space of software development." She urged the QA and testing professionals present in the audience to be more rebellious in terms of finding ways to do something innovative.
The WQS 2021 was also marked by the WQS Awards - 2021, one of the most coveted awards in the space of QA and testing. A total of 8 awards in different categories were conferred to the winners at the event. While Mr. Maneesh Jhawar, COO, ASEAN - QualityKiosk won the QA Leader of the Year – 2021 award, the Best Cloud Solution Provider of the Year - 2021 Award was conferred to Google Cloud. QRACE (QualityKiosk) won the Best Testing Platform of the Year - 2021 and Pyramid Consulting won the Best Digital Platform of the Year - 2021 award. While Evolutyz was conferred with the Best QE Platform Provider of the Year - 2021 Award, Matilda Cloud received the prestigious Best Cloud Migration Platform of the Year - 2021 award. The People Tech Group was honored with the Best IT Services Provider of the Year - 2021 award and AIC-NITTE received the Best QA Incubation of the Year - 2021 award.
The WQS 2021 witnessed overwhelming participation from people around the world and was moderated by Anshika Purwar, Global Director, Country Operations, Asia Inc. 500. The closure of the event was marked by a highly engaging question-answer round and the launch of the 9th edition of the Asia Inc. 500 magazine that was handcrafted for the quality assurance and quality engineering folks.
The event was supported by world-class sponsors and partners like QualityKiosk Technologies, Pyramid Consulting, People Tech Group, Amazon Web Services, LinkedIn, Google Cloud, and the Telangana Government.
About Asia Inc. 500: Asia Inc. 500 celebrates and awards thought leaders and industry stalwarts across Asia. It is one of the pioneering recognizing bodies in the continent that encourages and honors these risk-takers. Also, as an international business magazine, Asia Inc. 500 gives its readers exposure to top businesses and business leaders that have excelled in digital transformation. It motivates young promising entrepreneurs to accelerate their digital journey by inspiring them with the success stories of the front-runners in their respective industries.
Alice
Asia Inc 500
email us here