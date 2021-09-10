RussKap Announces New Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Purchases from the U.S. Department of Defense for Pacific Bases
RussKap Holdings, the leading supplier of atmospheric water generators for the U.S. Military, announces new orders for DoD bases in the Pacific region.MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RussKap Holdings CEO, Ed Russo, proudly announced today that the Company received new orders for numerous home/office Atmospheric Water Generators (AWGs). These AWGs purchased by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) will provide high quality, clean drinking water to various military units throughout the Pacific.
Yehuda Kaploun, President of RussKap stated, “The DoD continues to redefine logistics incorporating AWG technology in support of military readiness, Crisis Response, Disaster Relief, Humanitarian Assistance, and supporting our partner nations. Our popular military Tiffany model provides quality drinking water at the point of need without a raw water source or robust plumbing infrastructure.”
RussKap AWGs mitigate competition for precious resources while reducing single-use plastic waste. Kaploun added, “RussKap/Altitude AWGs have been tested by the United States Marines throughout the Pacific and various other locations with extraordinary results. The Marines continue to find new applications for the units and have changed the meaning of conversations around the water cooler.”
Clean water has become a major topic of discussion within the DoD in support of various requirements and special missions. RussKap AWGs are becoming a sustainable solution of choice for areas with discovered contaminants in municipal water systems. RussKap is honored to provide this advanced technology to meet the needs on military bases in support of our brave men and women in uniform.
RussKap Holdings, in partnership with Altitude International, is the largest supplier of AWGs to the DoD and continues to evolve with innovative solutions. These new Tiffany units being purchased utilize the exclusive patented ozone-purification technology recommended by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Russo added, “Our machines are an important part of the DoD’s strategy to make the world a safer place. We have incorporated the use of touch-less dispensing which reduces the spread of COVID 19. Everyone deserves clean drinking water and RussKap Holdings continues to find ways to get it to those in need.”
The RussKap team, in working with Altitude and its CEO Greg Breunich, continue to set the standard of excellence for quality drinking water created from the air. RussKap expects to be closing and announcing several more impactful deals in the coming days.
