How are the Leading Manufacturers of Rotary Pumps Market Establishing a Stronger Presence In Emerging Economies: Fact.MR

Rotary Pumps Market

Rotary pumps Market Report by Fact.MR that reveals qualitative as well as quantitative information to explain the most accurate growth prospects of the market

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fact.MR’s latest study on rotary pumps market projects bullish growth for rotary pumps market. The study finds a significant rise in adoption of rotary pumps in a wide range of industrial sectors including oil & gas, water & wastewater, mining, and power generation. On account of widening applications, the rotary pumps market is likely to witness 3.3% in 2018 to exceed US$ 4.4 billion.The study uncovers the most important factors that may influence growth prospects of the rotary pumps market in short- and long-term. Key micro and macroeconomic parameters elucidated in the report includeRapidly changing pumps industry will impel rotary pump manufacturers to introduce more innovative and smarter features of rotary pumps.Evolving end-user behavior will demand online assistance and efficient aftermarket services. Customer inclination towards rotary pumps market players that offer ‘one-stop source’ of all the services will influence manufacturers’ imperative strategies.Incorporation of technologies will remain one the most important force to drive innovation in the rotary pumps market.Stringent regulations on energy efficiency and emission standards across the world will create challenges for manufacturers in the rotary pumps market.Increasing industrialization trends in the emerging economies will generate more lucrative opportunities for stakeholders in the rotary pumps market, driving them to make a foray into developing countries.Though rotary pumps, especially screw pumps, are more advantageous in oil & gas applications, volatility of oil prices and growth of the industry may hamper growth of the rotary pumps market.Click HERE To get a SAMPLE (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2399 The report sheds light on the most important market dynamics to identify new avenues of growth for players in local as well as international markets for rotary pumps. This can help market players to make well-informed decisions in the coming future.Market SegmentationAccording to its applications, rotary pumps market is broadly segmented into following categories – oil, gas & refining, chemical, general industry, power generation, and water & wastewater.The oil, gas & refining segment is further divided into three broad sub-segments – oil & gas onshore, oil & gas offshore, and oil refining.The chemical segment is further divided into basic and downstream. The general industry segment is further classified into pulp & paper, metal manufacturing, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, shipbuilding, mining, harbor, docks, & canals, building services/industrial building, construction dewatering, domestic/residential building, packaging machinery, textile machinery, woodworking machinery, and other construction & machinery equipment.The power generation segment is further classified into coal oil, combined cycle gas, hydroelectric, and nuclear. The water & wastewater segment is further divided into industrial and municipal.According to the characteristics of rotary pumps, the rotary pumps market is segmented into three categories – standard pumps, engineered pumps, and special purpose pumps.Based on regions, the rotary pumps market is segmented into six main geographical regions – North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2399 Small Capacity Rotary Pump Demand to Remain Significantly Higher than that for Medium Capacity Rotary PumpsThe Fact.MR study finds that the sales of rotary pumps with smaller capacities account for around 40% revenue share in the rotary pumps market in 2018. Leading rotary pump manufacturers and suppliers are focusing on identifying the exact requirements of end-user applications of rotary pumps. The specific needs for the capacity of rotary pumps mainly depend on the viscosity of the fluid that needs to be pumped. As rotary pumps are commonly used in applications where highly viscous fluids need to be handled, the demand for rotary pumps with smaller capacities is likely to remain high.The report predicts that demand for smaller rotary pumps will continue to increase at a significantly higher rate in the upcoming years. Thereby, leading manufacturers in the rotary pumps market are focusing on making rotary pumps with capacities of around 500 gpm (gallons per minute) commercially available to cater to the growing demand.Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2399 Rotary Vane Pumps – the Fastest Growing Segment of the Rotary Pumps MarketDespite a variety of rotary pumps being introduced by players in the rotary pumps market, including gear, screw, lobe, and piston rotary pumps, the popularity of rotary vane pumps is outpacing the other types. The Fact.MR study finds around 4% year-over-year increase in the sale of rotary vane pumps in 2018 over 2017, which is the highest growth rate if compared to all the other types of rotary pumps.Rotary vane pumps exhibit higher energy efficiency than most of the other types of rotary pumps. This remains the important driving force for customers choosing rotary vane pumps amid the imposition of energy-efficiency regulations for pumping applications. Manufacturers in the rotary pumps market are likely to introduce higher mechanical characteristics and further improve the adjustability features of rotary vane pumps to capitalize on growing demand for rotary vane pumps in the coming future.The Fact.MR research study assesses growth of the rotary pumps market for the forecast period 2018-2028. According to the report, the rotary pumps market is likely to grow at a healthy value CAGR of around 3.9% through 2028.Additional Questions AnsweredWhich is the biggest factor to boost the adoption of rotary pumps in the power generation industry, in the coming future?What are the risks that manufacturers and suppliers of rotary pumps market must be careful about while focusing on the rotary pump applications in oil & gas industry?Why is the APAC market generating the most lucrative opportunities for manufacturers in the rotary pumps market?What are the winning strategies adopted by leading manufacturers of rotary pumps market?How are the leading manufacturers of rotary pumps market establishing a stronger presence in emerging economies?Read Fact.MR Exclusive Article on 5 leading pallet truck manufacturers globallyAbout the ReportThis study offers readers a comprehensive market forecast of the ballast water treatment systems market. 