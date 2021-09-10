Gerard Abate Explains HemoStyp Benefits and Uses for Bleeding Control
PALM COAST, FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HemoStyp is an innovative hemostatic gauze. It's an all-natural product created from plant cellulose. It's used to control bleeding in a surgical setting. Gerard Abate, Chief Medical Director of HemoStyp manufacturer United Health Products, explains the benefits of the gauze.
Hemostyp Design
Hemostyp is made from neutralized oxidized regenerated cellulose, or NORC. In simpler terms, it's created using plant cellulose from cotton fibers. It contains no additives or animal by products.
One aspect of Hemostyp's innovation is its ability to be absorbed into the body. It maintains proper ph in the body and degrades rapidly into glucose and salts. These particles are safely and easily absorbed by the body.
Current and Future Uses
Gerard Abate states that Hemostyp is currently FDA approved for topical human use, dental procedures, and veterinary procedures. It can be used to control bleeding from cuts, abrasions, puncture wounds, and dental incisions.
United Health Products is currently in the approval process for Hemostyp as a Class 3 surgical device. This means that it can be used during surgical procedures to control bleeding.
The FDA has accepted the premarket approval application. They are now in the process of conducting a substantive review. In anticipation of FDA approval, United Health Products is creating other Hemostyp products, including a gel and powder.
How to Use Hemostyp
To use Hemostyp, it should be applied to a wound with pressure. As it gets wet, it sticks to the wound and expands. This creates pressure which helps control bleeding. It also promotes clotting.
It transforms into a gel substance. Excess gel can be wiped away, leaving the wound sealed and reducing the risk of bleeding recurring.
Hemostyp Vs. Traditional Gauze
Gerard Abate notes that traditional gauze functions similar to a scab. Continuous direct pressure is required to slow bleeding. Hemostyp begins to expand as soon as it comes into contact with blood or fluid. It unites with platelets and the clot, which allows it to stick to the wound and seal blood vessels. Converting to a gel allows it to seal small areas that are hard to contact with traditional gauze.
The removal of wound dressing is often painful for the patient. Hemostyp solves this issue by transforming into an easily removable gel and degrading quickly.
It leaves no residue in the wound and doesn't interfere with wound healing. It's also bacteriostatic, which makes it ideal for contaminated wounds.
United Health Products Gerard Abate
Gerard Abate is the Chief Medical Director for United Health Products, the maker of HemoStyp. He's a cardiologist with 14 years of experience and 30 years of experience in the medical industry. Before he became a part of the United Health Products team, he was the Executive Director of Medical Affairs for Quest Diagnostics.
Gerard Abate, MD
Gerard Abate, MD
