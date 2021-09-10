சீன சார்ப்பு மொரகொடா இந்தியாவுக்கான தூதரக சிறிலங்கா நியமனம் ! இந்தியாவுக்கு நாடுகடந்த தமிழீழ அரசாங்கம் எச்சரிக்கை !!
"சீனாவுடன் நெருக்கமான உறவினைக் கொண்டுள்ள மொரகொடா தூதுவராக நியமனம் செய்திருப்பதானது, இலங்கைத் தீவில் இந்தியாவின் நலன்களுக்கு எதிராகவும் அமைந்து விடும்"
மொராகொடாவினால் நிறுவப்பட்டுள்ள Pathfinder Foundation எனும் அமைப்பு,அமைதிக்காக பாடுபடுவதாகக் கூறிக் கொள்கிற போதும், சீனாவுடனான அதன் நெருக்கத்தை அந்நிறுவனம் வெளிப்படுத்தவதாக அமைந்துள்ளது ”CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— நாடுகடந்த தமிழீழ அரசாங்கம்
இந்தியாவுக்கான சிறிலங்கா தூதுவராக மிலிந்த மொரகொடாவின் நியமனத்தை ஏற்க வேண்டாம் என இந்தியாவிடம் வேண்டுகோள் விடுத்துள்ள நாடுகடந்த தமிழீழ அரசாங்கம், மிலிந்த மொரகொடாவின் ( credentials ) தகுதிச்சான்றை ஏற்றுக் கொள்ள வேண்டாம் என்று இந்தியப் பிரதமர் திரு நரேந்திர மோடிக்கு அனுப்பிய கடிதத்தில் சுட்டிக்காட்டப்பட்டுள்ளது.
இது தொடர்பில் மேலும் அக் கடிதத்தில் தெரிவிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளதாவது,
அமைச்சுத் தகுதிநிலையுடன் தூதுவராக மொரகொடா நியமனம் செயப்பட்டிருப்பதனை சுட்டிக்காட்டியுள்ள நாடுகடந்த தமிழீழ அரசாங்கம், இவ்வாறு அமைச்சர் தகுநிலை வழங்குவதானது தூதுவர்களை நியமிக்கும் மரபில் இல்லை என்றும், இது பல கேள்விகளையும் சந்தேகங்களையும் எழுப்புவதாக உள்ளதெனவும் சுட்டிக்காட்டியது.
இலங்கைத்தீவின் இறுதிப்போரின் முடிவுக்கு பின்னராக 2009 மே – 2020 ஏப்ரல் காலப்பகுதியில் சிறிலங்காவின் நீதி மற்றும் சட்டச் சீர்திருத்த அமைச்சராக மொரகொடா இருந்தவர் என்பதோடு, அக்காலத்தில் உள்நாட்டில் இடம்பெயர்ந்தவர்களுக்கான முகாம் ( Internally Displaced People (IDP) camps ) என்ற பெயரில் பல்லாயிரக்கணக்கான தமிழர்கள் மனிதத் தன்மையற்ற முறையில் தள்ளப்பட்டிருந்தனர் என நாடுகடந்த தமிழீழ அரசாங்கம் சுட்டிகாட்டியுள்ளது.
குறிப்பாக புனர்வாழ்வு முகாம்களில் 'புனர்வாழ்வு' என்ற பெயரில் தமிழீழ விடுதலைப் புலிகள் அமைப்பின் உறுப்பினர்களும், ஆதரவாளர்களும், ஆதரவாளர்களாகக் கருதப்பட்டவர்களுமாக ஆயிரக்கணக்கானவர்கள் தடுத்து வைக்கப்பட்டிருந்தனர் எனத் தெரிவித்துள்ள நாடுகடந்த தமிழீழ அரசாஙகம், 1960களில் சீனக் கலாசாரப் புரட்சிக் காலத்தில் அங்கு அமைக்கபட்ட 'புனர்கல்வி மையங்களைப் போன்றவையாக' இவைகள் அமைந்திருந்தன எனச் சுட்டிக்காட்டியுள்ளது.
இந்த முகாம்களில் தடுத்து வைக்கப்பட்டவர்கள் கடும் சித்திரவதைகளுக்கும், ஏற்றுக் கொள்ளமுடியா பெருங் கொடுமைகளுக்கும் ஆளாக்கப்பட்டார்கள் என நம்பகமான சான்றுகளின் அடிப்படையில் சர்வதேச மனித உரிமையாளரும், ஐ.நாவின் வளஅறிஞராக முன்னராக இருந்தவருமாகிய ஜஸ்மின் சுக்கா அவர்களது International Truth and Justice Project அமைப்பு தெரிவித்திருந்ததனையும் நாடுகடந்த தமிழீழ அரசாங்கம் தனது கடிதத்தில் சுட்டிக்காட்டியுள்ளது.
சிறிலங்காவின் தற்போதைய சிறையமைப்பிலும் மொரகொடாவுக்குப் பாரிய பங்கு இருக்கின்றது எனத் தெரிவித்தள்ள நாடுகடந்த தமிழீழ அரசாங்கம், இந்தச் சிறையமைப்பில்தான் தமிழ்அரசியல் கைதிகள், தமிழ்ப் போர்க்கைதிகள் நீண்ட நெடுநாட்களாக தடுத்து வைக்கப்பட்டு சித்திரவதைக்கும் வலிந்து காணாமலாக்கும் கொடுமைக்கும் ஆளாக்கப்பட்டுள்ளனர்.
சிறிலங்கா சட்டமா அதிபர் திணைக்களமும் நீதித்துறை அமைச்சர் என்ற முறையில் மொரகொடாவின் மேற்பார்வைக்கு உட்பட்டதே என்றும், பயங்கரவாதத் தடுப்புச் சட்டத்தின்( PTA ) கீழ் நடந்த துன்புறுத்தல்கள், சிறைக்காவல், சித்திரவதை யாவற்றுக்கும் இவரே பொறுப்பாகிறார் என்றும் நாடுகடந்த தமிழீழ அரசாங்கம் தனது கடிதத்தில் சுட்டிக்காட்டியுள்ளது.
சிறிலங்காவின் பயங்கரகவாத தடுப்புச்சட்டம் (PTA) மேன்மைகொண்ட சட்டநெறிகளில் படிந்த கறை என பன்னாட்டுச் சட்டவாளர் ஆணையம் (ஜசியே) கூறியுள்ளதனையும் சுட்டிக்காட்டியுள்ள நா.தமிழீழ அரசாங்கம், ஐ.நா மனித உரிமைச்சபையின் ஆணையாளர் மட்டுமல்லாமல் மனிதவுரிமைப் பேரவை, ஐரோப்பிய ஒன்றியம் ஆகியனவும் இச்சட்டத்தை சிறிலங்கா நீக்கம் செய்ய வேண்டுமெனக் கோரியிருந்தனர் என்பதனையும் தெரிவித்துள்ளது.
மொராகொடாவினால் நிறுவப்பட்டுள்ள Pathfinder Foundation எனும் அமைப்பு,அமைதிக்காகவும் மதங்களிடையே நல்லெண்ணத்துக்காகவும் பாடுபடுவதாகக் கூறிக் கொள்கிற போதும், சீனாவுடனான அதன் நெருக்கத்தை அந்நிறுவனம் வெளிப்படுத்தவதாக அமைந்துள்ளது என இந்தியாவுக்கு நாடுகடந்த தமிழீழ அரசாங்கம் சுட்டிக்காட்டியுள்ளது.
சீனாவின் ஆசிர்வாதத்துடன் மொரோகொடாவின் பங்களிப்புடன் சிறிலங்காவில் ஆட்சியில் அமர்ந்துள்ள தற்போதைய அரசாங்கத்துக்கு அமைதியையோ மதங்களிடையே நல்லிணக்கத்தையே ஊக்கிவிப்பதில் நம்பிக்கை கிடையாது எனவும் நாடுகடந்த தமிழீழ அரசாங்கம் தெரிவித்துள்ளது.
யாழ்ப்பாணத் தீவுகளில் இந்தியாவுக்கு வழங்குவதாக இருந்த காற்றலை மின்திட்டத்தில் இருந்து இந்தியாவை நீக்கம் செய்து அதனை சீனாவுக்கு வழங்கியிருந்ததோடு, வட பகுதியில் இந்தியா மேற்கொள்ளும் அபிவிருத்தி திட்டங்களை சீர்குலைந்து வருவது தொடர்பில் ஈழத்தமிழ் மக்கள் கவலை கொண்டுள்ளனர் எனத் தெரிவித்துள்ள நாடுகடந்த தமிழீழ அரசாங்கம், இந்தியாவை தொடர்ந்து சிறிலங்கா உதாசீனம் செய்து சீற்றங் கொள்ள வைப்பது தொடர்பிலும் கவலை கொண்டுள்ளனர் எனத் தெரிவித்துள்ளது.
சீனாவுடன் நெருக்கமான உறவினைக் கொண்டுள்ள மொரகொடா தூதுவராக நியமனம் செய்திருப்பதானது, ஈழத் தமிழர்களின் அக்கறை கொண்டுள்ள இந்தியாவுக்கு தடைக்கல்லாக அமைவது மட்டுமல்லாது இலங்கைத் தீவில் இந்தியாவின் நலன்களுக்கு எதிராகவும் அமைந்து விடும் என்று நாடுகடந்த தமிழீழ அரசாங்கம் எச்சரித்துள்ளது.
மேலும் கீழ் வரும் சம்பவங்களையும் முன்னுதாரணங்களாக நாடுகடந்த தமிழீழ அரசாங்கம் சுட்டிக்காட்டியுள்ளது.
2020ம் ஆண்டு கனடாவுக்கு தனது தூதராக சிறிலங்கா நியமனம் செய்திருந்த ஏர்மர்செல் விமானப்படை தளபதி சுமங்கல டயசை 'கனடா' நிராகரித்தது.
2010ம் ஆண்டு ஈரான் நியமித்த தூதரை கனடா மறுதலித்தமையும் பாகிஸ்தான் அமர்த்திய தூதரை சவுதி அரோபியா மறுதலித்தமையும் இவ்வாறான முன்னுதாரணங்கள் என நாடுகடந்த தமிழீழ அரசாங்கம் பட்டியலிட்டுள்ளது.
தற்போது கனடாவினால் நிராகரிக்கப்பட்ட ஏர்மர்செல் விமானப்படை தளபதி சுமங்கல டயசை, இத்தாலிக்கான தனது தூதராக சிறிலங்கா நியமித்துள்ள நிலையில், இத்தாலி அதனை இதுவரை ஏற்றுக் கொள்ளவில்லை என சொல்லப்படுகின்றமை இங்கு குறிப்பிடதக்கது.
India Urged Not to Accept the Credentials of Mr. Milinda Moragoda as Sri Lankan High Commissioner: TGTE
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/550860080/india-urged-not-to-accept-the-credentials-of-mr-milinda-moragoda-as-sri-lankan-high-commissioner-tgte
"Mr. Moragoda has worked with Chinese elements to install the current Sri Lankan government"
"Mr. Moragoda, is the founder of the Pathfinder Foundation, which claims to be working for peace and interfaith understanding, but has close ties to China. ”
The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) has requested the Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi not to accept the credentials of Mr. Milinda Moragoda as Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India. Noting that Mr. Moragoda will be accorded a cabinet rank by the Sri Lankan government, the TGTE stated awarding Ministerial status to a High Commissioner is not customary in Ambassador ships and raises many questions.
In the letter to Mr Modi the TGTE also noted that Mr. Moragoda was the Minister of Justice and Law Reform from May 2009 – April 2020 in the immediate post-war period during which tens of thousands of Tamils were brutally forced into Internally Displaced People (IDP) camps. Thousands of LTTE members, supporters, and perceived supporters were also “rehabilitated” in the rehabilitation centers. In the letter TGTE also noted that according to the International Truth and Justice Project and other credible sources, that the detainees were subjected to torture and other unacceptable treatment and these “rehabilitation centers” are similar to the re-education centers set up during the Chinese Cultural Revolution in the 1960s.
In the letter TGTE said that Mr. Moragoda also had a large role in the prison system in the island of Sri Lanka where the Tamil prisoners of war were held and subjected to prolonged detention, torture and enforced disappearance. In the letter it is pointed out that as Minister of Justice, the Attorney General’s department was also within Mr. Moragoda’s purview, thus, Mr. Moragoda bears the responsibility for all the persecutions, detention, and torture under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA). This law has been described as a blot on civilized norms by the International Commission of Jurists and the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Human Rights Council, and the European Union have all called on Sri Lanka for its repeal.
The TGTE’s letter also noted that Mr. Moragoda, is the founder of the Pathfinder Foundation, which claims to be working for peace and interfaith understanding, but has close ties to China. Mr. Moragoda has worked with Chinese elements to install the current Sri Lankan government, which does not believe in fostering peace or interfaith understanding.
The TGTE citing the cancellation of the wind energy projects in the islets of Jaffna pointed out that the Eelam Tamils are very much concerned about how Sri Lanka is undermining Indian development efforts in the north of the country by rewarding contracts to China.
The TGTE also stated that since the state of Sri Lanka is consistently undermining India and Mr. Moragoda will be working closely with the Chinese, it firmly believes that the appointment of Mr. Moragoda as High Commissioner will be a strain on India’s effort to help the Eelam Tamils and against India’s other interests in Sri Lanka.
TGTE concluded the letter citing Canada’s rejection of Sri Lankan former Air Marshall Sumangala Dias as Sri Lankan High Commissioner for Canada in 2020, Canada’s rejection of Iran’s nominee for Ambassadorship in 2010 and Saudi Arabia’s rejection of Pakistan’s nominee as precedents.
Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam
TGTE
+1 614-202-3377
r.thave@tgte.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn