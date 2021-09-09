Media Contacts:

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Media Release:

Flags to Fly at Half-Staff to Honor Marine Corporal Daegan Page

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff tomorrow to honor Marine Corporal Daegan Page. Corporal Page, a graduate of Millard South High School, was killed while serving in Afghanistan on August 26, 2021.

Flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on Friday, September 17, 2021. Flags flying at half-staff on Saturday, September 11, 2021 will also observe Patriot Day.

Corporal Page’s body is expected to return to Omaha on Friday, September 10, 2021. His funeral is planned for Friday, September 17, 2021.