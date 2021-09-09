Submit Release
News Search

There were 624 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,691 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Ricketts: President Biden’s Federal Overreach Is a Stunning Violation of Personal Freedom

For Immediate Release:

4:55PM CT on September 9, 2021

 

Media Contacts:  

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts: President Biden’s Federal Overreach Is a Stunning Violation of Personal Freedom

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. would attempt to mandate coronavirus vaccinations on healthcare workers and private employers.

 

“President Biden’s announcement is a stunning violation of personal freedom and abuse of the federal government’s power,” said Governor Ricketts.  “This plan isn’t about public health – this is about government control and taking away personal liberties.”

 

“Americans, not the federal government, are responsible for taking charge of their personal health.  It is not the role of the federal government to mandate their choices.  Nebraska will stand up to President Biden’s overreach, and we will be working with the Attorney General to explore all our options.”

 

###

You just read:

Gov. Ricketts: President Biden’s Federal Overreach Is a Stunning Violation of Personal Freedom

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.