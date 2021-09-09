For Immediate Release:

4:55PM CT on September 9, 2021

Gov. Ricketts: President Biden’s Federal Overreach Is a Stunning Violation of Personal Freedom

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. would attempt to mandate coronavirus vaccinations on healthcare workers and private employers.

“President Biden’s announcement is a stunning violation of personal freedom and abuse of the federal government’s power,” said Governor Ricketts. “This plan isn’t about public health – this is about government control and taking away personal liberties.”

“Americans, not the federal government, are responsible for taking charge of their personal health. It is not the role of the federal government to mandate their choices. Nebraska will stand up to President Biden’s overreach, and we will be working with the Attorney General to explore all our options.”

