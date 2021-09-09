FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE THURSDAY, SEPT. 9, 2021 CONTACT: Beth Romer, public information officer N.C. Mountain State Fair 919-239-3727 (cell); beth.romer@ncagr.gov N.C. Mountain State Fair 'Rides Again' with Friday opening FLETCHER – The 27th N.C. Mountain State Fair returns Friday with gates opening at 9 a.m. and the official ribbon cutting ceremony at noon on Heritage Stage. “We’re so glad to be back this year with fun for the whole family” said fair manager Matt Buchanan. “In addition to many returning fair favorites including livestock shows, music, arts and crafts, carnival rides and deep-fried treats, we are going to start off with a special Friday night promotion for anyone who enjoys the rides.” Opening weekend activities include: Promotions Friday is Student Day with free admission from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for students in grades K-12. In addition, unlimited rides are available from 10 a.m. to midnight for $25 plus gate admission to the fair. Competitions During opening weekend, visitors can see livestock competitors show off their rabbits, dairy goats and beef cattle. Poultry, guinea and rabbit shows will be in the Farm Adventure Tent and Expo Building. Livestock shows will be held in the Livestock Sales Arena, McGough Arena and F Barn throughout the weekend. All competitions are open for the public. Livestock will also be on display in Barns B, C and D throughout the fair. Clogging competitions will begin Friday at 7 p.m. and will continue Saturday starting at 9 a.m. Individual acts, duos and teams will take the stage in the Got to Be NC tent and compete in both traditional and contemporary dances. The N.C. Mountain State Fair Pageant also returns to Heritage Stage at 11 a.m. Saturday with titles being awarded for Little Miss and Mister North Carolina. Mountain music Opening weekend is also a great time to take in some dynamic musical acts. On Friday and Saturday from 6-9 p.m., and Sunday from 4-7 p.m., musical acts will perform as part of the Carolina Farm Credit Music Festival. Check out the shows on Heritage Stage. On Sunday, the Mountain State Fair Music Jam will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Heritage Stage. Entertainment There is plenty of daily entertainment for fairgoers to enjoy throughout the fair. Returning acts include Circle C pig races, where piglets race to the finish line for a cheese puff grand prize; Kenya Safari Acrobats, an energetic troupe that showcases their strength, flexibility and balance; Brad Matchett’s Agricadabra Magic Show and Comedy Hypnotist Show; Extreme Illusions & Escapes, featuring Las Vegas-style illusions; and the friendly dinosaurs of Dakota and Friends. New entertainment includes the Wild Wheels Wall of Death, a retro motorcycle thrill show that keeps alive the traveling motorcycle show tradition; Birds n Beasts, which showcases stunning birds of prey and shares a wildlife conservation message; and the Great Lakes Timber Show, featuring lumberjack competitions of skill and brawn. The 2021 N.C. Mountain State Fair runs Sept. 10-19 at the WNC Agricultural Center in Fletcher. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online at www.mountainfair.org. -30-