Best places to travel according to Robert Doody South Dakota
While the home is a valuable place for most people, travel is arguably just as valuable and more people should try it out. Traveling, especially traveling long distances, can not only be refreshing, but it also helps you broaden your horizons. Travel might be complicated, but when things get more under control, you should consider it. Robert Doody South Dakota has done his fair share of traveling, and he has plenty of recommendations on places to travel if you decide to go.
Tokyo, Japan
Japanese food has been blowing up in recent years in the United States and elsewhere, and if you ever want to try it at its best, the best way to do that is to visit Japan. Ramen and sushi are two common dishes (try the salmon roe sushi!), but they go well. For instance, you could try out katsudon if you are a fan of pork dishes, as it comes with that, plus an egg, vegetables, and condiments. That said, there's so much more than food, and Robert Doody South Dakota thinks you would be mistaken for overlooking some of the incredible religious sites in the area.
Paris, France
France has more than its fair share of cultural landmarks to enjoy, ones that most have become aware of through cultural osmosis, residents, however, should know that there is a lot more than just the Eiffel Tower and the Louvré. You check out the Musée d’Orsay, a museum constructed in an old railway station. You certainly won't regret doing it. Be sure to try out the food, perhaps the one thing France is most famous for.
Rome, Italy
Much like Paris and its Eiffel Tower, Rome, Italy is well known for the Leaning Tower of Pisa. Just make sure that you don't do a "holding up the tower" photoshoot; it's pretty passé by now. If you want to see other kinds of landmarks, check out the Galleria & Villa Borghese, the largest (and arguably most significant) park in the city as Robert Doody South Dakota has noted.
Antarctica
This one is not a trip that you will find many things to do, as it were. One of the biggest attractions to it is how little there is to do. Going to Antarctica is more for enjoying nature, not to find some structure or restaurant. Robert Doody South Dakota recognizes the value of getting away from everything.
Robert Doody South Dakota: Seoul, Korea
People sometimes fail to consider visiting Korea, Seoul in particular, with Japan’s only serious Asian tourism. Not insignificant by any means, but still. There is plenty of things to enjoy if you visit Seoul, Korea. It doesn't matter if you are there to look at historical landmarks, check out the art scene, or enjoy good Korean food. Particularly recommended by Robert Doody South Dakota is that you try out the bibimbap, a meal of rice mixed with various meats, vegetables, and sauces.
