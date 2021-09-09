Submit Release
News Search

There were 643 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,714 in the last 365 days.

Water Pool Project for Somaliland Villages by T?KA

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) built water pools in Somaliland, which is facing the danger of famine because it is one of the regions that receive the least rainfall in the African continent.

TİKA implemented water pools project in Somaliland, which is suffering from drought, especially in agriculture and animal husbandry. Before the project, the people of the region kept the rains falling during the rainy seasons with the rainwater collection pools they created by excavating in order to cope with drought. With the project implemented by TİKA, 2 rainwater collection and hosting pools were built in the villages of Qoolcadey, Innaguxa, which are approximately 60 km away from the capital Hargeysa, the region most affected by drought.

Consul General to Hargeisa Harun Aslan, TİKA’s Mogadishu Program Coordinator İlhami Turus, and Somaliland Ministry of Water Affairs officials attended the opening ceremony of the project.

With the project, 800 households living in villages are expected to continue their agriculture and livestock activities without being affected by the drought.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).

You just read:

Water Pool Project for Somaliland Villages by T?KA

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Environment, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.