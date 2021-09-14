7shifts Launches Tip Pooling to Help Restaurateurs Simplify Tip Management and Distribution
New innovations help restaurant managers save time every week managing tips, leading to less payroll errors and more time to focus serving their customers.
We try to speak directly to as many of our 20,000+ restaurant partners as possible to see how we can help them improve their operating performance.”SASKATOON, SASKATCHEWAN & TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 7shifts, the leading team management platform for restaurants, today launched a new solution designed to help operators and managers streamline the complicated and time-consuming tip tracking and distribution process. With Tip Pooling, restaurants can eliminate the burden of weekly tip tracking and the need to spend hours calculating and distributing their teams’ well-deserved tips for payroll.
— Jordan Boesch, CEO and founder of 7shift
Designed in close collaboration with 7shifts customers, Tip Pooling provides an intuitive workflow to create customizable Tip Pools for restaurant teams with a simple rule-creator that takes less than a minute to configure. Once pools are created, tip data is automatically synced from supported POS integrations, or through 7shifts integrated time-clocking app, 7punches. Once collected, tip calculations are then automatically made to reduce costly errors and sent to supported Payroll providers via an integration or export.
“We try to speak directly to as many of our 20,000+ restaurant partners as possible to see how we can help them improve their operating performance. From what we’ve learned, effective tip management has been one of the biggest challenges for restaurant operators,” said Jordan Boesch, CEO and founder of 7shifts. “We developed robust Tip Pooling functionality to meet the needs of restaurants now and into the future, but to also create a solution that helps ensure that restaurant team members are properly compensated for the tips that come from creating the amazing guest experiences restaurants are known for.”
For Cory Smith, Co-Founder of Twin Oast Brewing in Port Clinton, Ohio, this is part of the broader vision of helping their restaurant succeed: "I will say 7shifts is quickly becoming one of my favorite apps. I'm learning more things about it all the time and I can get frustrated with a lot of our different work tools, but with 7shifts I never do. It's definitely been a game-changer for us. With Tip Pooling we can now potentially eliminate our tiplog, save a bunch of time and hours and make payroll easier, so that's a win-win."
This is the latest innovation in 7shifts’ mission to provide an end-to-end team management platform for restaurants, which includes solutions to help with hiring, training, scheduling, paying, and retaining team members to build profitable, resilient restaurants. Tip Pooling has been designed to offer three key benefits to operators and managers:
- Create and customize tip pools with ease
- Save time and effort with automated tip calculations
- Reduce errors by sending tips directly to payroll
Daniela Perallon, Owner of Canadian Bakin’ in Huntsville, Alabama said, “Before [7shifts Tip Pooling] it was a time-consuming, stressful, and unnecessary task, so the Tip Pool [feature] has saved time and mental energy. As a business owner, it’s mostly the mental energy you’re using. I could type in hours incorrectly or forget to take hours out, which happened a couple of times. It takes away my user error because 7shifts is doing all the work for us.”
About 7shifts
Founded in Saskatoon, Canada, in 2014, with offices in Toronto and New Jersey, 7shifts is simplifying team management, one shift at a time. It is used and trusted by over 500,000 restaurant pros across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. More than a scheduling platform, 7shifts provides an end-to-end team management platform to help restaurateurs improve operating performance. To learn more, or to sign up for free, visit https://www.7shifts.com, or find us on LinkedIn or Instagram.
