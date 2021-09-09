Halo Dogs Reaches Impressive Milestone with 250,000 Canine Guests Being Served in its Doggie Daycare Centre

The organization started out as a canine rescue charity in 2009.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 9, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Halo Dogs is pleased to announce a very exciting milestone for its organization – 250,000 canines have successfully been served in its renowned daycare and education centre.Halo Dogs was founded in 2009 by Master Dog Trainer, Justin Kumaran MGoDT(MT). Since its inception, Halo Dogs has collaborated with other rescue and charity organizations to become one of the largest daycare and education centres of its kind in the world. Today, the company’s aim is to tirelessly work to bring out the best in each and every dog, while caring for them as if they were their own.In the company’s latest news, Halo Dogs has reached an impressive milestone, having served 250,000 dogs since it was founded. This exceptional milestone is a result of the company’s three underpinning principles of empathy, exercise, and education.“At Halo Dogs, we just don’t teach algebra or Pythagoras’s theorem… yet!” jokes Kumaran. “If you look at your dog, they will tell you what they need to know. A dog that pulls on the lead needs to be taught how to walk nicely, a dog that doesn’t come back when called needs recall training, and a dog which shows undesirable behaviours to other dogs needs better social skills. In essence, a good education can make the difference between simply co-habiting together or developing a deep, mutually beneficial relationship, which is why we coined the phrase ‘Because Every Dog Deserves an Education.’ We couldn’t be more pleased with our recent milestone, and we are so proud of the amazing pups we’ve served.”At Halo Dogs, clients will receive professional dog day care in London , with services and benefits including:• Exercise• Education• Social interaction• 540-acre picturesque farm• Support from passionate and qualified dog trainers and behaviourists• And more!“Halo Dogs' staff are dedicated and knowledgeable, providing an optimal environment for socialisation and training of dogs,” says Veterinarian, Liane Coetzee, BVetMed (MRCVS). “Animal welfare is their top priority, and this resonates throughout, from rehabilitation of rescues to the daily care of beloved pets.”Currently, Halo Dogs has 122 5-star reviews on Google – more than any other competitor.For more information about Halo Dogs, please visit https://www.halodogs.co.uk/ About Halo DogsHalo Dogs is a 5-star doggie daycare and education centre located in London, England. The company is fully licensed to provide a wide range of canine services, including dog training, puppy training, dog grooming, dog walking, pet sitting, dog boarding, agility training, and even a pet taxi. With these exceptional services, dogs can easily become one of London’s happiest pooches.