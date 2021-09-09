Megan Eierman Explains the Basics of Psychotherapy
EINPresswire.com/ -- Wondering what psychotherapy is? Whether you’re just curious or are considering psychotherapy services, Megan Eierman is going to fill you in.
Psychotherapy, or talk therapy, is a way to help people with a broad spectrum of emotional difficulties. It can help eliminate or control troubling symptoms so a person can function better and can increase well-being and healing. Megan Eierman has already helped countless clients through psychotherapy and here are some of her insights.
“Psychotherapy is a powerful tool,” mental health expert Megan Eierman says. “Talking out loud can help you sort and work through your thoughts. And a mental health expert can work alongside you, offering objective, knowledgeable feedback, and healthy tools."
Mental health experts will increase their understanding of their clients' maladaptive thinking and/or mental health challenges through the continuity of sessions. With continuity and a comprehensive assessment, your therapist will be better able to establish a treatment plan and, when necessary, make additional referrals in addition to therapy.
For example, while psychotherapy does not necessarily rely on medications, your therapist may make a referral to a psychiatrist or a general practitioner to explore the benefits of medication.
Therapists will often use a variety of approaches to treat and diagnose a client. A mental health practitioner might first start with a humanistic approach, examining your worldview and its impact on your choices.
The practitioner may use a cognitive behavioral approach to help you break bad habits and to reduce negative feedback loops. The goal is to help clients establish better-coping skills; while also integrating a healthier and supportive feedback loop.
“Traditional Psychotherapy is not the only tool in a therapist's toolbox,” Megan Eierman. “Of equal importance is evaluating the role of exercise; healthy diet; healthy sleep hygiene; and relationships. Sometimes medication is indicated and can also help improve negative symptoms related to the client's mental health struggles.”
Measuring progress is also very important. At the onset of therapy, it is important that the client take an inventory of what isn't working and set goals for therapy. With the therapist's support, the client will make positive, lasting changes.
“Diagnostic tools are helpful, and sometimes we can learn about mental health conditions through quantitative and qualitative research and other tools. Still, there is so much more to understand about the human brain and effective treatments,” says Megan Eierman.
Megan Eierman Discusses Which Mental Health Conditions Psychotherapy Can Help With
Psychotherapy is a versatile tool that can be used to treat a vast range of conditions. From anxiety to schizophrenia, therapists can use psychotherapy to help clients increase their coping skills while utilizing healthier and more effective therapeutic tools.
“Psychotherapy is great for addressing eating disorders, anxiety, depression, addiction, and a whole host of conditions,” Megan Eierman says. “While psychotherapy may not resolve every issue, it can make treatment much more effective.”
Caroline Hunter
Psychotherapy, or talk therapy, is a way to help people with a broad spectrum of emotional difficulties. It can help eliminate or control troubling symptoms so a person can function better and can increase well-being and healing. Megan Eierman has already helped countless clients through psychotherapy and here are some of her insights.
“Psychotherapy is a powerful tool,” mental health expert Megan Eierman says. “Talking out loud can help you sort and work through your thoughts. And a mental health expert can work alongside you, offering objective, knowledgeable feedback, and healthy tools."
Mental health experts will increase their understanding of their clients' maladaptive thinking and/or mental health challenges through the continuity of sessions. With continuity and a comprehensive assessment, your therapist will be better able to establish a treatment plan and, when necessary, make additional referrals in addition to therapy.
For example, while psychotherapy does not necessarily rely on medications, your therapist may make a referral to a psychiatrist or a general practitioner to explore the benefits of medication.
Therapists will often use a variety of approaches to treat and diagnose a client. A mental health practitioner might first start with a humanistic approach, examining your worldview and its impact on your choices.
The practitioner may use a cognitive behavioral approach to help you break bad habits and to reduce negative feedback loops. The goal is to help clients establish better-coping skills; while also integrating a healthier and supportive feedback loop.
“Traditional Psychotherapy is not the only tool in a therapist's toolbox,” Megan Eierman. “Of equal importance is evaluating the role of exercise; healthy diet; healthy sleep hygiene; and relationships. Sometimes medication is indicated and can also help improve negative symptoms related to the client's mental health struggles.”
Measuring progress is also very important. At the onset of therapy, it is important that the client take an inventory of what isn't working and set goals for therapy. With the therapist's support, the client will make positive, lasting changes.
“Diagnostic tools are helpful, and sometimes we can learn about mental health conditions through quantitative and qualitative research and other tools. Still, there is so much more to understand about the human brain and effective treatments,” says Megan Eierman.
Megan Eierman Discusses Which Mental Health Conditions Psychotherapy Can Help With
Psychotherapy is a versatile tool that can be used to treat a vast range of conditions. From anxiety to schizophrenia, therapists can use psychotherapy to help clients increase their coping skills while utilizing healthier and more effective therapeutic tools.
“Psychotherapy is great for addressing eating disorders, anxiety, depression, addiction, and a whole host of conditions,” Megan Eierman says. “While psychotherapy may not resolve every issue, it can make treatment much more effective.”
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
email us here