Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott Delivers Remarks At Unbound Houston Event In Galveston

September 9, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott today delivered remarks at the Unbound Houston Brunch in Galveston, Texas. The First Lady thanked Unbound Houston for their important work to eradicate human trafficking and highlighted the State of Texas' own efforts to promote awareness and prevention, secure justice, and bring healing to survivors. "I am so proud of the great work that Unbound Houston does to bring together churches and community volunteers in the Greater Houston area to help fight human trafficking," said First Lady Abbott. "Through your prevention, awareness, and advocacy efforts, you are sowing the seeds of hope. Now more than ever, we must come together to nurture that hope and help it flourish by embracing our communities and lifting up those who are suffering. Together, we can help end human trafficking—because nothing on this earth is more powerful than Texans helping Texans." Among the state’s human trafficking programs championed by the First Lady is the Governor’s Response Against Child Exploitation (GRACE). The GRACE initiative empowers communities of faith across Texas to fight child sex trafficking in partnership with the Office of the Governor’s Child Sex Trafficking Team and the Department of Family and Protective Services. Unbound Houston activates local communities to fight human trafficking through prevention and awareness, professional training, and survivor advocacy in the Greater Houston area. Unbound was founded in 2012 through Antioch Community Church in Waco, Texas. Since then, the organization has expanded into a network of chapters and anti-human trafficking projects around the world. Unbound Houston launched in Summer 2013 as a ministry of Antioch Community Church Houston.