ROC FLOWERS Releases Celestity

I still find myself experimenting with different sounds and styles.”GREENSBORO, NC, USA, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hailing from Prato, Italy, ROC FLOWERS is a twenty-one-year-old artist whose diverse, idiosyncratic, and jazz-infused strain of music has already seen him collaborate with some of Bel Paese's most notable producers. After the highly successful release of his debut album, ROC FLOWERS adorns the eardrums of listeners with the release of his latest -- a groovy, electronic, and hip-hop-tinged single titled ‘Celestity'.
Premiering on September 10th, 2021 on Music For Love, the track was produced and mixed by Stefano De Donato, who is best known for playing bass in Dirotta Su Cuba. Feel-good, funky, and glued together by ROC FLOWERS's ebullient vocal palette and smooth lyricism, 'Celestity' offers yet another insight into the young artist's ability to create music with precision and prowess beyond his years.
"I am inspired by just about anything. Whether it be music I like, dislike, or someone walking down the street, I still find myself experimenting with different sounds and styles.” ROC FLOWERS
ROC FLOWERS is a twenty-one-year-old artist originally from Prato, Italy. Growing up he moved all around the world living from Chicago to Casablanca and from Greensboro, North Carolina to Madrid, Spain. An artist that speaks four languages fluently with a soul, hip-hop, and modern jazz influence. In his young career as an artist, he has collaborated with Fabrizio Bosso, Antonio, Farao’, Dirotta su Cuba, Sonny King, Mario Rosini, Riccardo Onori, etc. under the name of Pablo Nannucci. His talent for songwriting and producing pushed him to put together his debut album “Always Searching for Freedom”.
He put together the album before his 21st birthday, the album was written and put together at home during the COVID-19 pandemic ventures into existentialism, heartbreak, and the search for peace humanity longs for.
The album was an idea that was born after ROC FLOWERS met Stefano de Donato, the two found great chemistry together working in the studio and co-produced the album spending three months at De Donato’s home studio in Florence, Italy.
