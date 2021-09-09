Cloud Payments and Earl Enterprises enter into Strategic Partnership

Cloud Payments Earl Enterprises

Cloud Payments is honored to partner with such significant industry players as Earl Enterprises and we look forward to assisting them meet the challenges of the oncoming digital economy” — Mike Love

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud Payments, an Austin, Texas-based technology company that services the global digital commerce industry, has partnered with Earl Enterprises to optimize their physical and online payment processing. Earl Enterprises is an industry leader in various industries, including hospitality, food & beverage, and lodging serving millions of customers annually.

Robert Earl, owner of Earl Enterprises, noted Cloud Payment’s long-time status as a leader in the payment industry as a key factor in the partnership. His decision has been justified with a conversion that was accomplished seamlessly, below budget and many months ahead of schedule.

Earl Enterprises recognized the opportunity for cost savings and modernization and especially innovation to bring new concepts and technologies to the industry via Cloud Payments. While in-person purchasing continues to re-emerge from the pandemic, Cloud Payments delivered an innovative digital merchant solution across all channels and brands.

In addition to payment processing, the partnership also includes digital services using Cloud Payments’ direct to consumer mobile app, Fundz®, and their consumer loyalty & retention solution, StickyStreet®, to better engage to their loyal customers.

“Cloud Payments is honored to partner with such significant industry players as Earl Enterprises and we look forward to assisting them meet the challenges of the oncoming digital economy” said Mike Love, President of Cloud Payments.

ABOUT Cloud Payments

Cloud Payments is an Austin, Texas based business transforming the legacy payments system one client at a time. As enterprises around the world tackle the challenge of rapid change in all forms of commerce while also planning for the ultimate transformation to the Digital Economy, Cloud Payments stands ready to help with decades of experience, advanced technologies and patented tools and techniques that will help make the journey smooth.

ABOUT Earl Enterprises

Earl Enterprises is a recognized leader in the hospitality industry, building innovative, sustainable brands that guests can enjoy today and in the future, including restaurant brands Planet Hollywood, Buca di Beppo, Bertucci’s, Earl of Sandwich, BRIO Italian Grille, BRAVO! Italian Kitchen, Chicken Guy!, and more.