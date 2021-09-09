Submit Release
News Search

There were 659 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,725 in the last 365 days.

Federal Reserve publishes paper describing landscape of partnerships between community banks and fintech companies

September 09, 2021

Federal Reserve publishes paper describing landscape of partnerships between community banks and fintech companies

For release at 12:00 p.m. EDT

To support responsible innovation in the community banking sector, the Federal Reserve Board on Thursday published a paper describing the landscape of partnerships between community banks and fintech companies. The paper captures insights gathered from extensive outreach with community banks, fintechs, and other stakeholders. The outreach involved discussions focused on the strategic and tactical decisions that support effective partnerships.

Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle W. Bowman said, "This paper will be a valuable resource for community banks seeking to leverage the benefits of new technologies through partnerships with fintechs. As the paper underscores, it is vital that a community bank's strategic goals align with the fintech provider and that the bank develop a culture committed to ongoing innovation."

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955

You just read:

Federal Reserve publishes paper describing landscape of partnerships between community banks and fintech companies

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.