365Live.com Celebrates App Launch With Massive Labor Day Weekend Benefiting Haiti Earthquake Victims
EINPresswire.com/ -- This past Labor Day weekend, 365Live.com presented a massive hip-hop concert in Miami, Florida, featuring highly sought-after talent, including French Montana and Trey Songz. The two-day extravaganza was hosted by EZ Stevie, acclaimed musician and South Florida local and Yesjulz, among others. A portion of the event’s proceeds will be donated to The Jack Brewer Foundation to benefit those impacted by the devastating earthquake in Haiti.
A brand that knows how to bring the party, 365Live is all about delivering the best-in-class entertainment to everyone’s city. That’s why they did not hold back when putting on Miami’s hottest Labor Day weekend event. Tickets sold out almost immediately, leaving many unable to attend and already looking out for the next event.
The epic two-day event kicked off on Saturday, September 4th, at the James L, Knight Center, with over 3000 guests in attendance. Hosted by EZ Stevie, exclusive performances were made by French Montana, MoneyBagg Yo, Est Gee, CJ, Major Nine, Chinese Kitty, Bizzy Crook, and Yung Reece. The energy at the center was unmatched, as every artist delivered what was deemed by critics their best performances yet.
The celebration certainly did not stop there. 365Live coordinated an after-party at Vendome Nightclub. Despite the incredible turnout during the day, hundreds of people showed up to continue the festivities into the evening. MoneyBagg Yo and Est Gee hosted the event, ensuring there was never a dull moment in the crowd.
On Sunday, September 5th, the show went on at one of the most beloved venues in South Florida. Hosted by Yesjulz, 365Live took over the new Oasis in Wynwood. The outdoor venue accommodated 2000 guests for an unforgettable evening of music and entertainment with performances by The City Girls, Trey Songz, Shenseea, Chinese Kitty, and Mariah Angeliq.
To round out the weekend, 365Live brought the party back to Vendome Nightclub, where hip-hop legend French Montana returned to host the festivities. Sunday night acted as a final opportunity to celebrate 365Live’s exciting new platform and raise additional funds for Haiti’s disaster relief, including aiding in food, shelter, and supplies to repair the infrastructure.
365Live is everyone’s go-to platform for one-of-a-kind events, experiences, and entertainment. It’s more than just music. By using location services, 365Live presents users with a reliable resource for all varieties of entertainment, including art shows, live music, brunch, or clubbing. Browsing nearby events, booking tickets, coordinating with friends, and RSVPing to private events are just a few of this platform’s exciting features.
All of 365Live’s Labor Day weekend events strictly followed CDC Guidelines, requiring masks upon entry.
The 365Live App is now available in the App Store and the Google Play Store for download.
Jordyn Thiessen
styleent.com
+1 917-510-4410
Jordyn@StyleEnt.com