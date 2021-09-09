Popular Website Design and Marketing Business Launches Brand-New Service Tailored to Doulas

The service, a spin-off of BloomiDesign, is called Doula Your Business.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- BloomiDesign is pleased to announce the official launch of its sister business, Doula Your Business BloomiDesign is a renowned website design and marketing company for small businesses. Founded by Kristie Barrett, BloomiDesign provides clients with friendly, enthusiastic, and affordable support to businesses in building their credibility, reaching more clients, and ultimately generating more sales.In the company’s most recent news, Kristie has launched a spin-off of BloomiDesign – Doula Your Business. Through Doula Your Business, Kristie aims to provide affordable and stunning website design and marketing specifically for Doula brands who wish to start and/or grow their businesses.“I had so many requests from Doulas to create their websites and wanted to do something that fully targeted that market,” Kristie says. “I specialize in really bringing the Doulas’ personalities out and creating a brand for them. This work truly brings me so much joy and I’m always eager to build trusting and safe relationships with my clients to support them in reaching their goals.”Doula Your Business provides Doulas with a host of benefits and features, including:• One-of-a-kind designs• Local and reliable service• Affordable pricing• Built-in SEO• Mobile-friendly website designs• Stunning and engaging social media posts• And more!For more information about Doula Your Business, or to book a free online consultation, visit https://doulayourbusiness.com/ About Kristie BarrettKristie Barrett is a passionate entrepreneur, designer, and founder of BloomiDesign and Doula Your Business. Since starting in graphic design nearly 20 years ago, Kristie has discovered that her lifelong mission is to support fellow business owners by bringing their most cherished vision to life – online. For Kristie, nothing is more rewarding than seeing the look on her clients’ faces when she reveals to them a uniquely customized website that flawlessly embodies everything for which their company stands.