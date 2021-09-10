2021 NVBDC Connect, November 3–4, has new features that increase opportunities to build business relationships
Vets Night Out, November 3, 2021 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. (Eastern); honoring our Veterans by providing a virtual "Night out on the town" they won't forget!
National Veteran Business Development Council's (NVBDC's) matchmaking conference is the largest gathering of certified veteran businesses in one location.
With our new features, 2021 NVBDC Connect provides more access and opportunity for SD/VOBs through the Nations largest corporations for a chance to become a part of an $80 Billion marketplace.”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is excited to open registration for 2021 NVBDC Connect our 6th annual national virtual matchmaking conference. NVBDC received feedback from past attendees and used the information to build additional capabilities and enhancements within our virtual platform. These additions to the virtual platform will increase our attendees conference experience and provide more opportunities to build business relationships. Starting with registration enhancements and extending the upgrades to new optional features our virtual platform will increase attendees’ business exposure to match the perfect suppliers with the right opportunities.
"2021 NVBDC Connect is our National Virtual Business Matchmaking Conference. Our legacy of hosting the largest gathering of certified veteran businesses in one location continues with our 6th annual conference. The new enhancements and new features we have added to our virtual platform came directly from our past attendees. We are making sure there is every opportunity to make business connections and have a chance to become a part of an $80 Billion marketplace," said Keith King, Founder & CEO.
Event registration can be overwhelming because it is the starting point to getting your profile and information portrayed for business prospects; and you want to get that input correct. NVBDC has designed 2021 NVBDC Connect registration as an information portal with a user-friendly interface. The additional capabilities added to registration allow attendees to design how they want to be discovered during the event. NVBDC streamlined the registration process by combining event and 1:1 matchmaking into one package. With the package price attendees can register as an individual or as a group that enables the input of required 1:1 matchmaking fields to be entered one time. Fees have been customized with the appropriate discounts for NVBDC Certified SD/VOBs, Corporate Members and Resource Partners, to avoid any need to use promo-codes.
Non NVBDC Certified Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses and Non NVBDC Corporate Members receive carefully constructed package pricing. 2021 NVBDC Connect and Vets Night Out registration fees are a small price to pay for all the features offered during the conference. The results from these registration enhancements enable attendees to portray their message and make sure the information they input will help them gain access to business prospects to build relationships during the conference.
It is important to organize 1:1 matchmaking information and documentation prior to starting the registration process. The required fields for 1:1 matchmaking available on our website. Our event tech team is always available to help registrants complete the process and offer an extra layer of support: support@eventdex.com .
2021 NVBDC Connect has multiple new features to provide attendees with an additional course of action to gain the most out of their conference experience. Some of the new features provide an opportunity for multiple attendees from the same company to participate in the conference. NVBDC is making sure that our attendees are informed and prepared prior to the event in order to gain maximum exposure during the event.
New features & additional enhancements:
1:1 MATCHMAKING
1:1 matchmaking sessions are a vital part of 2021 NVBDC Connect. We know matchmaking is key for veteran suppliers to present their company to corporate supplier diversity professionals. Starting on Monday, September 20, corporations get the first opportunity to set up matchmaking appointments. Then on Monday, October 25, all attendees will have the opportunity to request a matchmaking appointment to get schedules organized prior to the event.
Attendees need to know if an appointment is accepted or declined in order to fill up their event schedule. All corporate requests sent to veteran businesses are automatically accepted and emailed to the veteran businesses. When a veteran business requests a matchmaking appointment with a corporation they are required to accept or decline the meeting. We have introduced a 48-hour time limit for corporations to respond to an appointment request or it will expire. These enhancements will help all attendees organize their conference calendar.
NEW: “NVBDC CONNECT CLUB”
NVBDC “Connect Club” is a brand-new optional feature providing all attendees an opportunity to host their own private break-out session. This new feature is a chance to be creative, compelling and accessible to show your ingenuity to all attendees in a virtual meeting room. “NVBDC Connect Club” is a way for all attendees to stand out in the crowd with their message, branding, and innovative thought leadership. The more efforts put into a “NVBDC Connect Club,” the better chance there is to draw attendees, show off skills, and provide differentiators to a virtual audience. If the optional feature is selected during registration to host a “NVBDC Connect Club” it is important to register dedicated staff to actively participate in the meeting. “NVBDC Connect Clubs” are available to all registered event attendees.
We are helping to support all attendees with their NVBDC Connect Club marketing. Once an attendee signs up for a “NVBDC Connect Club” virtual meeting room, NVBDC provides a customizable invitation to be used for marketing their message. Communication is key to a high traffic “NVBDC Connect Club.” Captivating the target audience with the message and providing their presentation content will give a reason for attendees to check-out a certain “NVBDC Connect Club.” It’s important to start early and develop the content, the brand, and the message; the ball is in the court of the host to promote, compel, and design a meeting that will attract their target audience.
NVBDC is looking forward to virtually hosting the 2021 NVBDC Connect and Vets Night Out. We are doing everything to help our attendees get prepared and informed to maximize their conference experience.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification Organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses ensuring valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
