PREVIEW VIDEO: The Terrorist Therapist® Brings Hope & Healing to America for 20th Anniversary of 9/11
EINPresswire.com/ -- PREVIEW VIDEO CLIP from 15min. Music Video that also includes: Tips to Build Resilience, When to Get Help for 9/11 Symptoms, etc. https://drive.google.com/file/d/19lk9VpRrggAnN2-r433Vnxutgom29wWg/view
THE TERRORIST THERAPIST® MARKS THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY OF 9/11 WITH A MOBILE BILLBOARD OF HOPE & HEALING CIRCLING AROUND GROUND ZERO
On September 10th and 11th, if you’re near Ground Zero and the National 9/11 Museum - between 8am-4pm EST- you will see a Mobile Billboard Truck playing a music video to bring you hope and healing, courtesy of Carole Lieberman, M.D., M.P.H., a board certified psychiatrist, internationally known as The Terrorist Therapist®.
Why has Dr. Carole been on a 20-year 1-Woman Crusade to make sure we ’Never Forget’ 9/11?
September 11th, 2001 changed Dr. Carole’s life. Born and bred in New York City, her heart has remained there. So, on this tragic day, she asked herself how she could best help people - with her background as a psychiatrist, TV news-talk commentator and author - to cope with terrorism: the memories of 9/11 and the ongoing threat of terrorism. Since then, she’s worked tirelessly - writing 2 award-winning books - including her latest, Lions and Tigers and Terrorists, Oh My! How to Protect Your Child in a Time of Terror - the first and only book about terrorism for kids (and their parents and teachers); hosting a weekly podcast called "The Terrorist Therapist Show," doing countless media interviews, speaking engagements and more. Now, for the 20th Anniversary, her gift to New Yorkers and all Americans is this music video program that she hopes will stir everyone's hearts, and provide hope and healing.
To get a preview of this music video program that will play on the Mobile Billboard near Ground Zero, to find out where you can see it, or to interview Dr. Carole and ask her about 9/11, terrorism, Afghanistan and her 20-year crusade, contact: Ryan McCormick of Goldman McCormick PR at 516-901-1103
About Carole Lieberman, M.D., M.P.H (‘America’s Psychiatrist’)
Carole Lieberman, M.D., M.P.H. is a board-certified Beverly Hills psychiatrist and author of two award-winning books on terrorism, Coping with Terrorism: Dreams Interrupted, and Lions and Tigers and Terrorists, Oh My: How to Protect Your Child In a Time of Terror.
She is also known as The Terrorist Therapist® and hosts The Terrorist Therapist Show. Dr. Carole is a 3-time Emmy honored TV News-Talk commentator on today’s headlines from a psychological and socio-political point of view. She appears on top TV shows - from Oprah to FOX News, CNN, HLN, Today Show, Good Morning America, ET, Access Hollywood and more. Dr. Carole was trained at NYU-Bellevue and at Anna Freud's London Clinic. She has served on the Clinical Faculty of UCLA's Neuropsychiatric Institute for years.
Website: www.terroristtherapist.com
Dr. Carole Previous TV Clips on Terrorism & More
Talking to Kids About Terrorism
https://vimeopro.com/editplus/dr-carole-archive/video/282694613
Good Morning, Britain - Lions and Tigers and Terrorists, Oh My! How to Protect Your Child in a Time of Terror
https://vimeopro.com/editplus/dr-carole-archive/video/252836375
Ryan McCormick
Ryan McCormick
Goldman McCormick PR, INC
+1 5169011103
email us here