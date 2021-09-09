Matthew Keezer Talks about The Ivory Coast – A Land of Cultural Heritage and Incredible Landscapes
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ivory Coast is a land of remarkable, unspoiled beauty that is just waiting for you to visit and explore. For example, the Mount Nimba Nature Reserve, a UNESCO World Heritage Site bordering Liberia and Guinea, offers all the exquisite beauty that one would expect to find in an untouched natural environment. In addition to its natural landscape features, the capital city of Abidjan has been compared to New York City, with its towering skyscrapers and bustling, urban population.
Travel authority Matthew Keezer points out that you’ll find a large number of sightseeing attractions available on the Ivory Coast. You can choose to visit the St. Paul’s Cathedral in the capital city of Abidjan or choose a more outdoor location such as the Tai National Park (Parc National de Tai), which is one of the last major remnants of the West African primary tropical forest. You can marvel at the 150 foot trees that stretch to block out the sunlight and allow the lush tropical floor to flourish. In addition, the park is home to five different endangered animal species.
For those who like to shop, you may wish to visit the town of Man, which is well-known for its fabric markets and traditional masks that make for excellent gifts or souvenirs. In addition to its shopping opportunities, there are surrounding waterfalls that can be found in its picturesque natural scenery. For local culture, Matthew Keezer says that Korhogo is the place to visit, since it dates back to the 13th century and is home of the Senufo people. In the local villages, you can see painters, weavers and wood carvers who will be using traditional methods of creating their wares.
Things to Do on the Ivory Coast
Matthew Keezer suggests that you check out these things to do, while you’re visiting the Ivory Coast:
∙The Grand-Bassam – This UNESCO World Heritage site boasts elegant Parisian mansions and finely crafted and adorned municipal buildings. While the older Bassam district is slowly being returned to its former beauty, New Grand Bassam is where you’ll find the current popular beaches and exciting night life.
∙San-Pédro – This is the country’s second-largest port town that is known for producing sizable cargos of fish, minerals and metal ore. Besides the energetic night life, you’ll also find the primeval Upper Guinean rainforests of the Taï National Park nearby.
∙The Comoé National Park – This UNESCO World Heritage Site is home to Mona monkeys, leopards, lions and other exotic forms of wildlife. As such, the park acts as a major attraction for ecotourists and other nature lovers.
Matthew Keezer advises that this is the time to decide where you want to go for your next vacation adventure. Pretty soon you could find that the more popular destinations will feature crowds of tourists who are also eager to get away and enjoy the vacations that they’ve long been waiting for. Whether you’re single or traveling with loved ones, you’ll want to look over the areas and cultural sites that you most want to visit and make your selections now! Of course, Matthew Keezer also suggests that you follow all of the COVID restrictions that you can find on government websites.
