Essex-based Health and Social Care Provider Shortlisted for HSJ Awards
Colchester-based healthcare provider Provide CIC has been shortlisted for one of the healthcare industry’s most prestigious national awards.
We are thrilled to have been shortlisted. This recognition reflects the collaborative efforts and dedication of our colleagues who have worked so hard to make us such a successful community provider”COLCHESTER, ESSEX, ENGLAND, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recognised as the most esteemed accolade of healthcare service excellence in the UK, Provide’s nomination for the UK’s Community Provider of the Year at the HSJ Awards 2021, recognises the employee-owned organisation’s outstanding contribution to healthcare in what has been an exceptional and challenging period across the sector.
— Mark Heasman, CEO, Provide CIC
Following an in-depth judging process, Provide was shortlisted in its 10th year as a CIC, ahead of the official awards ceremony to be held on 18 November. Standing out amongst tough competition from hundreds of other applicants, Provide’s entry was selected based on ambition, visionary spirit and the demonstrable positive impact that they have had on both patient and staff experiences.
The shortlisted entry from Provide focuses on its rapid and impactful contributions during the pandemic, agility in supporting the delivery of essential healthcare services during lockdown. In just one example, through the launch of the Essex Wellbeing Service Provide was able to mobilise more than 3000 volunteers to deliver food parcels and welfare checks to those most in need. Launched within days of the first lockdown, the service received over 60,000 calls and supported more than 21,400 people in Essex in its first year. Provide has since received a large influx of volunteer requests and continues to support its local communities through its healthcare services.
Mark Heasman, Group Chief Executive at Provide CIC commented, “We are so thrilled to have been shortlisted for Community Provider of the Year Award. This recognition really does reflect the collaborative efforts and dedication of our colleagues who have worked so hard to make us such a successful community provider. Knowing that there was such stiff competition this year really does make this announcement feel like a wonderful achievement for everyone involved and the nomination has been a tremendous boost for my colleagues here at Provide.”
HSJ editor Alistair McLellan, commented “On behalf of all my colleagues, I’d like to take this opportunity to congratulate Provide CIC on being nominated in the category of Community Provider of the Year in this year’s HSJ Awards. The applications we receive always present our panel of judges with a very difficult task as the standard is unfailingly high and the breadth of innovation and passion for patient care is always so inspiring.
“We are looking forward to welcoming all our finalists to the live ceremony in November and joining us in celebrating their incredible achievements and commitment to excellence.”
ABOUT THE HSJ AWARDS
The most coveted accolade in UK healthcare, the HSJ awards is the largest annual benchmarking and recognition programme for the health sector. Over the last 40 years the awards have been celebrating healthcare excellence through huge political, technological and financial challenges within the sector. Through a rigorous, fair and transparent judging process the awards produce a roll call of the best organisations, teams and people in the NHS and the wider health sector.
ABOUT PROVIDE CIC
Established as a Community Interest Company (CIC) in 2011, Provide is a social enterprise with more than a thousand employees and an annual income in the region of £70 million.
With a vision of ‘transforming lives’ through ‘care, innovation and compassion,’ Provide delivers a broad range of high-quality health and social care services to people in their own homes and at locations including community hospitals and clinics, nursing homes, and primary care settings.
As an innovative care provider, Provide also develops and delivers transformation through a growing portfolio of hybrid healthcare services designed to deliver ongoing improvement to accessibility and quality.
As an employee-owned enterprise, every Provide colleague, from frontline medical staff to administrative support staff, is given the opportunity to become a member of the company. As a member, they have a say in the future direction of the company and can make suggestions for improvements and influence how profits are reinvested.
Provide also reinvests back into the local community, directly through guidance from its employee stakeholders and governance team. In the last 10 years Provide has donated £3 million in funding and match funding to charities, education and community organisations.
