Jean O’Neill to Serve as Aspire2STEAM Advisor
Channel leader and passionate advocate for female inclusion in tech helps guide nonprofit providing scholarships and mentoring to overlooked women
I’ve seen firsthand how our businesses suffer without equal representation, and I’ve also seen tech companies thrive when female perspectives, thoughts, and experiences are included and respected.”DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jean O’Neill, philanthropist, angel investor, mentor, and Vice President Channel at Appgate, will serve as a strategic advisor to the humanitarian nonprofit, Aspire2STEAM. According to a statement made today by Cheryl O’Donoghue, the organization’s CEO and Co-Founder, “Jean’s been advising Aspire2STEAM behind the scenes since 2018. Her passion for empowering women in tech and other STEAM-related fields will help guide the continued growth of our scholarship and mentoring program in 2022 and beyond, and we’re excited to have her on our team in this more official capacity.”
— Jean O'Neill, tech industry leader and advisor to Aspire2STEAM
In 2018 Jean first became aware of Aspire2STEAM’s work to help propel young women and girls pursuing STEAM careers when she and the nonprofit’s Cheryl O’Donoghue co-hosted a major industry tech event sponsored by the Alliance of Women. Jean later participated in two book projects which benefitted Aspire2STEAM scholars. “I’m fearlessly passionate about enabling other women in tech because as an industry it woefully lacks representation,” said Jean O’Neill. “I’ve seen firsthand how our businesses suffer without equal representation, and I’ve also seen tech companies thrive when female perspectives, thoughts, and experiences are included and respected. This is why it was an easy “yes” to become an advisor to Aspire2STEAM. Their work resonates with my core values and the notion of gender equality within the tech community and throughout the world.”
Jean is Vice President Channel at Appgate, a global tech infrastructure security organization bringing together a set of differentiated cloud- and hybrid-ready security and analytics products and services. Jean has been initiating and building partnerships with high growth companies in the IT solutions and services space for 20 years. She has partnered with key stakeholders on both the company and the client side to drive alignment, growth strategies, solution development, pipeline acceleration and account penetration with SIs, MSPs, ISVs, master agents, distributors, and VAR partners. She is well known for being a leader who brings her passion for partners to inspire the teaming and trust that drives revenue.
Jean is also well known for being a dedicated mentor to other women. “I didn’t benefit from having female mentors early in my career, quite simply because so few existed at the time,” said Jean. “Instead, I found that building key relationships with my peers through involvement in female-focused professional groups has had a positive influence in my life and continues to inspire me to be engaged in supporting and encouraging others. That’s why I will also serve as a mentor to Aspire2STEAM scholarship recipients, helping these young women in a way that I hope will make a difference in their careers.”
In addition to being an advisor to Aspire2STEAM, Jean also serves as a strategic advisory board director for SaaSMAX. SaaSMAX is the value-add SaaS Marketplace and SaaS distributor that matches business cloud software vendors (“SaaS Vendors”) and solution providers ("SaaS Resellers'), enabling both to create new revenues and partner opportunities.
Before joining Appgate, Jean held several executive positions for companies including Cyxtera, Involta, Dynatrace, Terremark (a Verizon company), and Rackspace, among others. She graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in communications from Kennesaw State University in Georgia.
Jean currently is an active member of both Alliance of Channel Women and Cloud Girls and regularly volunteers for local nonprofits where she resides in San Diego, California.
About Aspire2STEAM
Aspire2STEAM.org (formerly known as Mission Sisters Who Work) is in its fourth year of operation and was founded on the belief that when you give young women and girls access to an education and mentoring to become self-empowered, you lift them up, those around them…and ultimately the world. Donations fund scholarships for young women and girls experiencing financial and opportunity barriers as they complete their STEAM-related education. Also, 100 percent of all royalties earned from books written by Aspire2STEAM.org co-founder and CEO, Cheryl O’Donoghue, including How to Be an Emotionally Intelligent Leader, How to Be a Woman in Technology, and How to Be a Woman in Business are donated to Aspire2STEAM.
Buy a book on Amazon and/or donate now at Aspire2STEAM.org/donate/. Your kindness is a catalyst for change and empowerment for the young women and girls we serve.
Learn more about our scholarships at Aspire2STEAM.org and apply for a scholarship online today.
Cheryl O'Donoghue
Aspire2STEAM
Cheryl@Aspire2STEAM.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn