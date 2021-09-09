BOARD MEMBER AND FORMER CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER JAMES DUNIGAN AWARDED DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE

James P. Dunigan

COLUMBUS, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DCRO Institute, a global non-profit focused on bringing risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance to James Dunigan of Naples, Florida, in the United States.Jim is an Independent Director of Provident Bank (NYSE: PFS), where he serves as Chair of the Risk Committee and a member of the Audit and Compensation and Human Capital Committees. He is the former Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer for the Asset Management Group of PNC Bank, where he led the investment management functions, including risk management. He also served as Interim Chief Investment Officer for the Pennsylvania State Treasury. Jim is a member of the Board and immediate past Chair of the Philadelphia Chapter of the National Association of Corporate Directors and a member of the Advisory Board of Strategas Research Partners, LLC. He is past president of the Union League of Philadelphia and currently serves on the Board of Trustees of the Legacy Foundation of the Union League.Notably, Jim is the second member of the Provident Bank board to have attained the Certificate in Risk Governance."With his asset management and business background, Jim represents the kind of independent director we love to see coming through our program," said David R. Koenig, President and CEO of the DCRO Institute. "The perspective of a capital provider who has both risk and investment allocation experience can add great value to the strategic discussions of boards across many industries, and we designed our program to help foster that kind of growth," he continued.The Certificate in Risk Governance is awarded to those who have completed an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents."The program exceeded my expectations in terms of content, insights, subject matter, and supporting materials," said Mr. Dunigan. "I came away with a better understanding of all aspects of risk and an appetite to continue to learn more. I highly recommend it to all board and risk committee members," he continued.The Certificate in Risk Governance program, also known as The Board Members' Course on Risk™ , is unique. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else. The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Information about the Certificate in Risk Governance program is available for download Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute teaches current and aspiring board members to govern their organization's risk-taking, so they are more likely to achieve their goals. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.

