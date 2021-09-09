Oral Thin Films Market Prophesied To Grow At a Faster Pace By Rising Opioid Dependence and Neurological Disorder Burden
Oral Thin Films Market Report By Fact.MR
Rapid advancements in drug delivery technologies have provided a significant stimulus to the demand for oral thin films.DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rapid advancements in drug delivery technologies have provided a significant stimulus to the demand for oral thin films. Incorporation of key breakthroughs as biotechnology and polymerization has greatly assisted prominent manufacturers in developing highly effective product portfolios, expanding their revenue pools and attracting a huge customer base.
According to Fact.MR, the market is projected to surpass US$ 6 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of approximately 9%.
The rising burden of the indicated diseases and widening applications of oral thin films are primary factors for the market growth. According to Parkinson's Foundation 2020, more than 10 million people worldwide are living with Parkinson's disease. About one million are living with Parkinson's disease in the United States by 2020. Moreover, the incidence of Parkinson’s disease increases with age, the aging population around the world positively impacts the market growth.
“Rapid advancements in oral drug delivery technology with the objective of improving patient outcomes amongst people experiencing swallowing difficulties will broaden the scope of oral thin films in the long-run,” comments the Fact.MR analyst.
According to the Migraine Research Foundation, in 2018, the migraine had affected 39 million men, women, and children in the United States, and around 1 billion people, globally. Migraine is found to affect about 28 million women in the United States.
Competitive Landscape
• Fact.MR’s report on the oral thin films market has profiled the following prominent players: ZIM Laboratories Ltd., Indivior Plc., Aquestive Therapeutics Inc., LIVKON Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Shilpa Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd., Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc., NAL Pharma, CURE Pharmaceutical, IntelGenx Corp., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Kyu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Seoul Pharma Co. Ltd., and C.L. Pharm.
• In March 2021, CURE Pharmaceutical’s subsidiary Sera Labs launched a robust national advertising campaign for its Nutri-Strips thin-film product titled Sleep A.S.A.PTM across the US. The Sleep A.S.A.PTM is a non-addictive strip that activates on the tongue and delivers efficient sleep agents including Melatonin and GABA. The campaigns seeks to target 70% of American adults who suffer from sleep deprivation, coinciding with the National Sleep Awareness month.
• Also, IntelGenx Corp. completed its first shipment of 75,000 CBD Filmstrips to Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. These films are intended purely for medical grade use across Canada. These strips were produced at IntelGenx’s manufacturing facility under Canadian GPP conditions and registered as a product for sale with Health Canada as a cannabis product.
Key Market Segments
Product
• Sublingual Oral Thin Films
• Fast Dissolving Oral Thin Films
• Buccal Oral Thin Films
Indication
• Pain Management
• Neurological Disorders
• Nausea & Vomiting
• Opioid Dependence
• Others
Distribution Channel
• Oral Thin Films Sold at Hospital Pharmacies
• Oral Thin Films Sold at Retail Pharmacies
• Oral Thin Films Sold through Online Pharmacies
Region
• North America (US and Canada)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia & New Zealand and Rest of APAC)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of LATAM)
• Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa and Rest of MEA)
Key Takeaways from Market Study
• Sublingual oral films to remain highly preferred product amid high dissolvability rate
• By indication, neurological disorders treatment is poised to make maximum use of oral thin films
• Over-the-counter sales of oral thin films across retail pharmacies to incline, while online pharmacy sales to rise in equal measure
• Extension of patent protection durations of key pharmaceutical formulations heightening oral thin film manufacturing in the U.S.
• The U.K. to experience high uptake of oral thin films, attributed to rising opioid dependence and abuse cases
• Germany to open new growth frontiers amid deepening nanotechnology in drug manufacturing activities
• Increasing efforts to bolster pharmaceutical research heightening France’s growth prospects
