Exclusive UK Partnership between Virtek and Measurement Solutions (MSL)

WATERLOO, ON, CANADA, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtek Vision, market leader of 3D laser-based vision systems, is pleased to announce the formation of a strategic partnership with UK metrology equipment and design software provider Measurement Solutions Limited, (MSL). The partnership offers increased product diversity to the extensive list of MSL UK manufacturing customers with laser projection solutions that can help streamline production, and boost productivity during the manufacturing process.

Following the management buyout in 2019, MSL made clear its aspirations to evolve under new ownership and to this end the MSL brand will continue to provide customers with market leading solutions in the fields of 3D inspection software and portable metrology solutions, such as 3D scanning and fully automated quality control. MSL will increase its expansion into the digital measurement and information sectors, predominantly around the current trend in manufacturing automation and data exchange known as Industry 4.0.

As part of the company’s expansion plans MSL will increase adoption of the Virtek Iris™ 3D system. Whilst, laser projection systems are not a new technology, the Iris 3D differentiates itself due to the precision of the laser projected image generated from the product’s CAD data and enhanced by the integrated vision system. MSL have been promoting the benefits of utilizing reflective photogrammetry targets for super-fast data capture, multiple device positioning (leap frogging) in a shop floor environment for some time and the Iris 3D utilizes the same principles to increase projection envelopes, allowing much larger component applications from a single hardware investment.

Andrew Tagg, Managing Director at MSL says “We have been seeking to expand the product portfolio for a number of years now and our goal was always to select a complimentary product that does not compete with existing capabilities, or partners, but one that allows us to further develop our existing customer relationships and increase our implementations across the entire Design, Manufacture and Inspect process. We are excited by what our new partnership will bring as we can now also support the production and build processes for composite lay-up, fabrication, and guided assembly, projecting laser templates exponentially faster with innovative vision technology with laser projection in one system”.

In conclusion, Andrew Tagg says “I believe this gives us true diversity and the ability to not only engage with our customers, but also to become a trusted partner because we understand their business needs and are therefore able to support their entire end-to-end manufacturing process”.

“We are delighted to explore this partnership with MSL and the value it offers the industry and our customers alike. MSL delivers turnkey solutions that combines measurement and laser projection technology which creates a total new range of customer benefits. Together, we can provide a unique customer experience that not only presents innovative solutions to challenges in the manufacturing process but can also demonstrate dramatic time-savings and significant cost reductions for manufacturers.” explained Axel Rieckmann, Virtek EMEA Sales Director.

For more details, and to discuss your organization's needs, contact the Virtek Team.

About Virtek

Virtek Vision International Inc. (www.virtekvision.com) is the global leader in 3D laser-based projection, vision positioning and quality inspection systems for manufacturers around the world. The Virtek name has become synonymous with innovation, accuracy and reliability. Innovating since 1986 and based in Waterloo, ON, Canada, Virtek has local sales and service coverage across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The world’s largest manufacturers in aerospace, construction, industrial fabrication, and wind trust Virtek. See things differently with Virtek solutions – Iris™, LaserEdge®, LaserQC® and new Iris™ Truss.



About MSL: The Peterborough and Derby based company, formed in 1998, has been the UK partner and reseller for some of the industry’s leading companies, including Metrologic Group (France), Creaform (Canada), Q-DAS (Germany) and Coord3 (Italy), and most recently, in 2021 signing a partner agreement with New York based software design company nTopology.

Andrew Tagg

Measurement Solutions Ltd

01733 32 5252

Sales@measurement-solutions.co.uk

www.measurement-solutions.co.uk