DLA Piper Appoints Two New Directors to Johannesburg Office

DLA Piper (www.DLAPiper.com) announced the appointment of two Directors to its Johannesburg office, Tumisang Mongae, who joins our Litigation & Regulatory practice from 1 September 2021 and Sibonelo Mdluli, who joined our Corporate practice on 1 August.

Tumisang joins the firm from Bowmans where he has been a partner since 2015 and led its construction disputes team. An experienced and respected lawyer in his field, Tumisang advises clients on large scale disputes work relating to major infrastructure projects including power stations, road and rail infrastructure and sporting venues. He will play a key role in the growth and expansion of the South Africa disputes practice, adding specialist sector capability.

Sibonelo is a specialist in private and public M&A, equity capital markets, securities regulation and general commercial law. He also joins from Bowmans but has also spent time on secondment at international law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell where he practised in their New York office. Sibonelo’s addition bolsters the firms existing corporate capability, adding further weight in particular to its capital markets offering.

Johannes Gouws, Managing Partner for DLA Piper in South Africa said:

“Both appointments are a clear illustration of DLA Piper’s continued investment in and commitment to South Africa. Both Tumisang and Sibonelo bring with them great experience of their respective markets and will help add value to our clients and to our firm as we continue to build our overall presence. The appointments are in line with the growth and transformation objectives in South Africa and also demonstrate our firmwide commitment to ensuring a more diversified and inclusive workforce, especially at the more senior levels of the firm. This is not only an integral part of our culture but is also increasingly important to our clients and, as such, we are firmly committed to ensuring strong progress here.”

