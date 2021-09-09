Sales of Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Is Surged, Owing To Its Extensive Demand for Natural Ingredients In Personal Products
Demand for natural ingredients in personal and home care products is likely to propel sales of sodium Cocoyl isethionate.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market Study Provides Latest Intelligence on Growth in 2021 and Beyond
Global Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate supply-demand continues to be impacted by broader developments in the chemicals sector. The new Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate market research report outlines the key factors that will impact production, supply, and demand during the assessment period. The study tracks Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate demand and sales in over 20 countries, highlighting the variance and unique set of conditions that are unique to every market. The study also analyzes the impact of COVID-19 on chemicals industry in general and Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate in particular.
How will Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Sales Grow in 2021 and Beyond
The Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate industry report tracks short-term and long-term growth, offering readers analysis they can use immediately to formulate their strategies. Overall, demand for Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate will be heavily influenced by broader developments in the chemicals sector. The Chemical Activity Barometer has shown a stable streak, which is indicative of an ascendancy in US chemicals sector. However, the US chemicals sector growth will depend to a large extent on how end-use industries fare.
Traditionally, demand from automotive sector has been key to chemical demand. The US automotive sector is set to recover in 2021 with sales expected to be in the range of 15.5 million to 16 million. Housing is another key demand generator for chemicals sector. The record low mortgage rates have led to momentum in the US housing sector, but it will remain to be seen whether an increase subdues the enthusiasm. The European chemical sector is also set to recover in 2021, after contracting by 2% in 2020. Recovery is likely to be sustained with a growth of 2% also expected in 2022.
Growth of chemicals sector in Asia Pacific will also contribute to overall recovery. The resurgence of a virulent variant in India has taken the sheen away from the recovery made in 2021, but other economies in the region continue to be on the path to recovery.
The chemical sector in Japan and South Korea is also shifting toward use of green chemicals. Regulation, combined with evolving demand of end-users, is creating a market scenario that is conducive to green chemicals.
Competitive Landscape
The Fact.MR study profiles the business, product and other key strategies of the leading Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate companies in detail. The competitive landscape section of the study tracks market leaders, incumbents, and aspirants, laying out a layered information model that readers can use.
Key Regions Analyzed
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Key Country-wise Inclusions
US Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market
Canada Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Sales
Germany Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Production
UK Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Industry
France Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market
Spain Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Supply-Demand
Italy Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Outlook
Russia & Cis Market Analysis
China Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market Intelligence
India Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Demand Assessment
Japan Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Supply Assessment
ASEAN Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market Scenario
Brazil Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Sales Analysis
Mexico Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Sales Intelligence
GCC Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market Assessment
South Africa Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market Outlook
