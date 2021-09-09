Which Industry Is Expected To Be The Largest User of Polyester Filament In The Coming Years: Report Fact.MR
Increasing number of companies in Asia Pacific are exporting polyester filament to Europe, where most of the synthetic fiber is used in apparel.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The polyester filament market is likely to witness a revenue generation surpassing US$ 87,000 million by 2018 end. A significant growth in the use of polyester in textile industry including apparel and home furnishing and growing demand for polyester filament in manufacturing of automotive textile are some of the prominent factors driving the polyester filament market revenues.
Fact.MR study opines that the fully drawn polyester filament sales are likely to outsell other types of polyester filaments. Continued preference for fully drawn yarn used in production of textiles and fabrics for high-end sportswear, undergarments, and home textiles are driving the significant growth of fully drawn yarn in polyester filament market.
The demand for both drawn texture yarn and fully drawn yarn is growing in the textile industry. However, with the development of post-treatment technology and lower cost of fully drawn yarn, it is likely to outsell drawn texture yarn over the next few years.
Global Polyester Filament Market: Segmentation
The polyester filament market is segmented on the basis of yarn type, type, end-use industry, and dyeing process.
The key segments in the polyester filament market are further segmented into sub-segments to offer better understanding of the polyester filament market.
On the basis yarn type, the polyester filament market is segmented into single yarn, ply yarn, and cord yarn. Based on the type, the market segment includes Drawn Texture Yarn (DTY), Fully Drawn Yarn (FDY), and Partially Oriented Yarn (POY). By end-use industry, the polyester filament market is segmented into textile industry, automotive industry, healthcare, and other end-use industry.
Based on the dyeing process, the polyester filament market is segmented into dyed and non-dyed.
Following Questions Answers Covered in the Report are:
How will the global Polyester Filament Market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?
Which segment will drive the global Polyester Filament Market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?
How will the market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?
What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Polyester Filament Market?
How will these strategies influence the market growth and competition?
Regional analysis includes
North America (U.S., Canada)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)
EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe
CIS & Russia
Japan
Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)
Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)
APEJ to Remain at the Pole Position in Polyester Filament Market
According to the Fact.MR study, APEJ will be the most lucrative market for polyester filaments. The demand is expected to surpass US$ 14,000,000 tons by 2018-end. China, India, Indonesia, and Thailand are the major countries in APEJ dealing in polyester filament market. Polyester and nylon fiber manufacturers in Asia Pacific have also increased the prices with the rise in crude oil prices and growing demand for synthetic fibers.
Home furnishing is emerging as the second-largest demand generator for polyester filament followed by apparels. Moreover, India is likely to hold a strong position, capturing a major share in the global polyester filament market, owing to the low cost of labor and initiatives by the government ensuring stable power supply, and availability of low cost operations.
