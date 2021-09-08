First Automotive Academy Graduation 12 Residents Earn Industry-Recognized Certifications

FORSYTH, Ga. –The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) hosted a ceremony today, recognizing the first graduating class of its Fleet Services Program Automotive Academy. Twelve residents from Macon Transitional Center received certificates for successfully completing automotive industry programs in either I-Car Paint and Body (I-Car), or Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) through a partnership with Central Georgia Technical College.

“The automotive academy was designed to provide offenders with the skills necessary to become productive upon release while increasing their employability,” said Commissioner Timothy C. Ward. “We are thankful for the partnerships and the staff that have worked together to provide these men an opportunity to be successful.”

The Automotive Academy offers specialized training, credentials, and educational support, and includes a six-month ASE program, which teaches diagnostics, service and vehicle maintenance. The 12-month I-Car program teaches skills in autobody paint and collision repair. Each of these programs provides offenders with the opportunity to earn industry-recognized certification.

In addition to providing offenders with more opportunities for success, the Automotive Academy has become a professional, well-rounded, fully functional automotive paint and body shop, allowing cost avoidance associated with vehicle repairs totaling more than $1 million.

###

About the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) has one of the largest prison systems in the U.S. and is responsible for supervising approximately 47,000 state prisoners. It is the largest law enforcement agency in the state with approximately 9,000 employees. For more information on the GDC, call 478-992-5247 or visit http://www.gdc.ga.gov.