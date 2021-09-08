Submit Release
News Search

There were 664 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,934 in the last 365 days.

First Automotive Academy Graduation

First Automotive Academy Graduation 12 Residents Earn Industry-Recognized Certifications

FORSYTH, Ga. –The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) hosted a ceremony today, recognizing the first graduating class of its Fleet Services Program Automotive Academy. Twelve residents from Macon Transitional Center received certificates for successfully completing automotive industry programs in either I-Car Paint and Body (I-Car), or Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) through a partnership with Central Georgia Technical College.

“The automotive academy was designed to provide offenders with the skills necessary to become productive upon release while increasing their employability,” said Commissioner Timothy C. Ward. “We are thankful for the partnerships and the staff that have worked together to provide these men an opportunity to be successful.”

The Automotive Academy offers specialized training, credentials, and educational support, and includes a six-month ASE program, which teaches diagnostics, service and vehicle maintenance. The 12-month I-Car program teaches skills in autobody paint and collision repair. Each of these programs provides offenders with the opportunity to earn industry-recognized certification.

In addition to providing offenders with more opportunities for success, the Automotive Academy has become a professional, well-rounded, fully functional automotive paint and body shop, allowing cost avoidance associated with vehicle repairs totaling more than $1 million.

 

###

About the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) has one of the largest prison systems in the U.S. and is responsible for supervising approximately 47,000 state prisoners. It is the largest law enforcement agency in the state with approximately 9,000 employees. For more information on the GDC, call 478-992-5247 or visit http://www.gdc.ga.gov.

You just read:

First Automotive Academy Graduation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.