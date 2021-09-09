Submit Release
News Search

There were 668 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,753 in the last 365 days.

Aloha Glamour Debuts Multicultural ‘Afro-Waiian’ Collection on New York Runways

Aloha Glamour

Aloha Glamour

Afro-Waiian

Afro-Waiian

Live your life in color!”
— Lexi Williams

GULFPORT, MS, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aloha Glamour hits the New York runways with Coastal Fashion Week, and one military veteran with two tours in Afghanistan tells how she went from Airman to sought-after fashion designer. Meet Lexi Williams, the multi-talented founder of Aloha Glamour, who has her finger on the pulse of the latest trends around the globe. Lexi, an avid world traveler, employs artisans from Accra, Ghana, who hand stitch each creation. Renowned for its African-inspired print masks seen in Forbes, CNN, and GQ, Aloha Glamour brings the world a bit of light during dark times with its heritage-infused collection, once dubbed the Afro-Waiian style.

Through the awe-inspiring landscapes of the Hawaii seaside to the fire of the active volcanos, each piece of nature speaks to the fashion templates of Aloha Glamour. In every skirt, you feel the waves of the majestic ocean and the freedom of walking barefoot along the shoreline. Lexi’s collection is a breath of fresh air in a time where over 17 million Americans have depression. Her whimsical and free flowing designs transport you to the island of peace and tranquility.
The lively designs were born out of tragedy when Lexi unexpectedly lost her newborn daughter Lauren while stationed in Hawaii. The devastating loss had her seeing everything “in black and white,” but soon she was revived, and she birthed Aloha Glamour to help women feel good about themselves. Every vibrant color and master stroke on the fabric canvas is an homage to little Lauren whose light was extinguished way too early. The bright colors are healing and help women dealing with difficulties recognize that the sun will truly come out tomorrow.

From vibrant maxi skirts to tiger print weekender bags, Aloha Glamour pushes the envelope with ethnic-inspired accessories. The fashion forward feather kimonos and colorful bomber jackets are a staple for influencers and fashionistas.

Lexi’s mission is simple — she tells every customer to “Live your life in color!”

For more information about Aloha Glamour, contact Alexis Williams at 228-229-0745; Alexis@alohaglamour.shop.

Alexis Williams
Aloha Glamour
+1 228-229-0745
Alexis@alohaglamour.shop
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Aloha Glamour Debuts Multicultural ‘Afro-Waiian’ Collection on New York Runways

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.