Aloha Glamour Debuts Multicultural ‘Afro-Waiian’ Collection on New York Runways

Aloha Glamour Afro-Waiian

Live your life in color!” — Lexi Williams

GULFPORT, MS, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aloha Glamour hits the New York runways with Coastal Fashion Week, and one military veteran with two tours in Afghanistan tells how she went from Airman to sought-after fashion designer. Meet Lexi Williams, the multi-talented founder of Aloha Glamour, who has her finger on the pulse of the latest trends around the globe. Lexi, an avid world traveler, employs artisans from Accra, Ghana, who hand stitch each creation. Renowned for its African-inspired print masks seen in Forbes, CNN, and GQ, Aloha Glamour brings the world a bit of light during dark times with its heritage-infused collection, once dubbed the Afro-Waiian style.

Through the awe-inspiring landscapes of the Hawaii seaside to the fire of the active volcanos, each piece of nature speaks to the fashion templates of Aloha Glamour. In every skirt, you feel the waves of the majestic ocean and the freedom of walking barefoot along the shoreline. Lexi’s collection is a breath of fresh air in a time where over 17 million Americans have depression. Her whimsical and free flowing designs transport you to the island of peace and tranquility.

The lively designs were born out of tragedy when Lexi unexpectedly lost her newborn daughter Lauren while stationed in Hawaii. The devastating loss had her seeing everything “in black and white,” but soon she was revived, and she birthed Aloha Glamour to help women feel good about themselves. Every vibrant color and master stroke on the fabric canvas is an homage to little Lauren whose light was extinguished way too early. The bright colors are healing and help women dealing with difficulties recognize that the sun will truly come out tomorrow.

From vibrant maxi skirts to tiger print weekender bags, Aloha Glamour pushes the envelope with ethnic-inspired accessories. The fashion forward feather kimonos and colorful bomber jackets are a staple for influencers and fashionistas.

Lexi’s mission is simple — she tells every customer to “Live your life in color!”

For more information about Aloha Glamour, contact Alexis Williams at 228-229-0745; Alexis@alohaglamour.shop.