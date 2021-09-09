Paua electric fuel card partners Fastned on World EV day 2021
On World EV Day 2021 Paua is pleased to announce that Fastned has agreed to establish a partnership in the UK with Paua.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The partnership with market leading EV charging expert Fastned is part of Paua’s electric fuel card solution making public EV charging simpler for fleets.
Business drivers using the Paua electric fuel card solution will be able to access Fastned’s high power chargepoints both in the UK and across Europe. These stations are compatible with all brands of electric cars. The superfast chargers add up to 300 km of range in 15 minutes! This injection of high power, combined with a larger chargepoint network will enable fleets to expand well beyond their depots with increasing confidence.
Paua drivers will also have access to Europe’s most powerful electric vehicle charging hub in Oxford. The recently announced Fastned station at Energy Superhub Oxford, in partnership with Oxford City Council, Pivot Power, Tesla and Wenea, will start with 38 chargers, and has the capacity to grow to deliver up to 10MW of charging power.
The deal is part of Fastned’s commitment to support easier payment for drivers across EV charging networks in the UK - which is a core part of Paua’s business model.
Under the arrangement, fleet drivers can use Paua’s mobile app to find, charge and pay at Fastned’s high power EV chargers across the UK - simplifying the charging process for them.
Paua Managing Director Niall Riddell "Fastned’s ethos and design to enable multiple high power chargers in locations across the country aligns with our desire to make EV charging easier. We are delighted to add Fastned and Europe’s most powerful EV charging hub to the Paua electric fuel card. "
Paua is a provider of business electric fuel cards. Drivers can use the mobile app to find, charge and pay and bills are centralised to the fleet manager removing several problems normally associated with public charging business vehicles. Support from the Department for Transport has seen Paua develop the ability to enable plug & charge for all chargepoints which could become a market leading technology solution.
This partnership reflects one of many collaborations that Paua has planned, to enable fleets a smoother and more positive driver experience as they transition to electric across the UK (and Europe).
As the UK ramps up its transition to EVs - accelerated by the Government’s 2030 ban on the sale of new diesel and petrol cars and vans - one of the biggest challenges’ motorists will face is being able to charge their vehicles where and when they need to.
Although charging infrastructure is being rapidly built across the country’s major road networks, and at-home solutions are becoming cheaper and more effective, there are still several gaps where there is an urgent need for accelerated EV charging deployment. These include high-usage high-footfall locations like highways, workplaces, public places, car parks, business premises and residential areas where people don’t have access to their own garages or driveways.
Fastned owns and operates a network of over 150 EV charging stations across Europe and the UK. Its power sources are 100% renewable, with the electricity generated solely by wind and solar, including solar panels installed on the Fastned charging stations’ recognisable canopies.
Paua is one of Fastned’s early partners enabling a fully digital mobile app-based solution and one of Fastned's first partners founded in the UK
Niall Riddell
Paua Tech Limited
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn