Terry’s Natural Market Opens In Colorado Springs, Colorado

After opening 3 stores in Colorado Terry’s natural market has opened 4th Store in Colorado Springs!

Gotta love this place! CBD products you can trust. Most products they carry have QR codes so that you can scan them to get the 3rd party testers results. Highly Recommended!” — Gidget Kozacek

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “It was 1989 when I started knowing about properties of hemp at that time I was living and working in Colorado” said Terry Dawn Behrman owner of Terry’s Natural Market. “Soon I fell into habit of traveling from Missouri to California for Rainbow Gatherings along with other trips across the country.”

“I took this wanderlust on full-throttle as I traveled around America's highways listening to lectures about Hemp & its many uses at Rainbow gatherings that were held every year between these states until 2000 when my children began school during which time we settled back down in our home state once again where it all started - Colorado!”

“Me and my husband spent years on the road by turning our city transit buses into traveling homes. With so much time to spare, I learned how to crochet with hemp and even won awards for it in 1997. By 1998 I had three kids, which was enough of a reason for me to settle back down again after spending several years devoted solely to providing for them all.”

“After the success of our 3 stores I decided to open up an ecommerce store and a 4th store in Colorado Springs” Said Terry.

Terrysnaturals.com also provides its customers the proper information by providing 3rd party testing information. They also make their product quality clear to potential buyers by using lab test reports. The COA analysis (3rd party testing) of the products can be easily seen by visiting their website https://terrysnaturals.com/testing/

Currently Terry’s Natural Market has 4 brick and mortar locations in Colorado now. 3 Stores are in Pueblo, CO and 1 Store is at Colorado Springs, CO. Terry’s Natural Market is a small family run business with more than twenty employees.

Terry’s Natural Online Ecommerce store contains different essential oils and CBD products ranging from topical to edible. All the products provided by Terry’s Natural Market is legal. Terry’s Natural Market offers CBD (Cannabidiol) products as well as essential oils like CBD Oils, CBD isolate powder, CBD Cream, Hemp Cream, Turmeric oil, lavender oil and many more.

