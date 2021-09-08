County-Wide Signing Project to Begin in Custer County

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 Contact: Tim Wicks, Project Engineering Supervisor, 605-673-4948

CUSTER, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation with Brosz Engineering of Sturgis is administering a county-wide signing project for all county and city streets, and roads in Custer County. All signs and delineators are scheduled to be replaced. Any state and federal highways will not be included, and work will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.

Motorists can expect to see stakes in the ground next to the roadway, construction vehicles with flashing lights, and utility locators in various parts of Custer County throughout the duration of the project.

The prime contractor on the $1.6 million project is Hamm Contracting, LLC from Marion. The completion date for the project is Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.

