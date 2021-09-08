Coronavirus - Botswana: United States Provides Additional $4 Million for Urgent COVID-19 Assistance in Botswana

The United States Government—through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) —announces an additional $4 million in urgent COVID-19 assistance funding for Botswana. This additional assistance from the historic American Rescue Plan Act builds on more than $8.4 million in COVID-19 assistance to Botswana since the pandemic first emerged. This assistance supports the Government of Botswana to strengthen infection prevention and control in communities and at health facilities, establish vaccination sites, strengthen surveillance at border crossings, provide support for isolation facilities for COVID-19 patients, and support the Government of Botswana’s planning efforts.

“We will continue to do all we can – whether it be through our vaccine donations or through U.S. global health funding – to build a world that is safer and more secure against the threat of infectious disease,” said U.S. Ambassador Cloud.

This additional four million dollars will continue to support the Government of Botswana’s vaccination efforts through strengthening supply chains, vaccination sites, community promotion and education, and infection prevention and control. It will also support the Ministry of Health and Wellness’s home isolation strategy.

These efforts build on decades of U.S. leadership in tackling global health crises. Over the past 60 years, the U.S. government has saved millions of lives globally from diseases such as Ebola, HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria, and now COVID-19.

Diseases know no borders. The U.S. is committed to partnering with Botswana to end the COVID-19 pandemic, mitigate its devastating social and economic impacts, and build back a world that is better prepared for future outbreaks.