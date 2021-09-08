The Reynolds Team Network Makes History: Ranking Among Inc. Magazine's Annual 5000 List in 2021

Inc. Magazine ranked The Reynolds Team Network No. 2,299 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious fastest-growing private companies ranking.

CHANTILLY, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. Magazine recently revealed that The Reynolds Team Network is ranked No. 2,299 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies! The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“There is no better resource that you have than your people. There is no better investment you can make than in a human being. THIS is why we made the fastest-growing private companies in America list. Our people are remarkable!” - Sarah Reynolds | CEO of The Reynolds Team Network

We feel incredibly honored to be recognized alongside so many renowned small businesses and are blessed that our life-long vision to make a massive impact on the world is coming to fruition. Debbie Reynolds, founder of The Reynolds Team Network, Sarah Reynolds, and The Reynolds Team Network's heart to serve has placed us among the best of the best, and we are excited to continue to grow and impact our industry, clients, and Worthy Causes!

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the median revenue reached $11.1 million. The Reynolds Team Network is blessed to be experiencing a 173% 4-year growth rate and to be part of this list of companies that have added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”