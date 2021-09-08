DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac (published September 8, 2021)

Youth Waterfowl Weekend is Sept. 11-12 During the youth waterfowl hunt, youth hunters get their own two-day opportunity to learn how to hunt waterfowl this weekend with an adult who is not hunting.

On Saturday, Sept. 11, and Sunday, Sept. 12, waterfowl hunters age 17 and younger, when accompanied by a nonhunting adult age 18 and older, may take ducks, geese, mergansers, coots and moorhens from a half hour before sunrise to sunset. Bag limits are the same as the regular duck and September goose seasons.

Hunters ages 13 to 17 must have a firearms safety certificate or apprentice hunter validation in their possession. Youth hunters age 16 and 17 must have a Federal Duck Stamp and a youth small game license. All other migratory bird hunting regulations apply. The accompanying adult does not need a license. All hunters must carry proof of answering “yes” to the Harvest Information Program (HIP) survey question of whether they intend to hunt migratory birds.

Information to help hunters properly identify waterfowl is available in an illustrated guide contained in the 2021 Minnesota Waterfowl Hunting Regulations. Complete regulations and the illustrated guide also are available in Hmong, Karen, Somali and Spanish.

Access to complete information on Minnesota’s waterfowl hunting seasons is available from the DNR’s waterfowl hunting web portal.

Reminder: Deer lottery application deadline Sept. 9 The Minnesota DNR reminds firearm and muzzleloader hunters who want to harvest antlerless deer in a deer permit area designated as an antlerless permit lottery to purchase their license by Thursday, Sept. 9. Hunters who purchase their license before this date are automatically entered into the lottery for the deer permit area or special hunt area they declare. No application is needed to take antlerless deer in permit areas with either sex, two-deer limit, three-deer limit or five-deer limit designations.

Hunters who want to participate in special firearm or muzzleloader deer hunts also need to apply for permits that are issued through a lottery, and that application deadline is also Sept. 9.

More information about designations and regulations for deer permit areas, as well as details about special hunt opportunities, are available on the DNR website and in the 2021 Minnesota Hunting and Trapping Regulations Handbook.